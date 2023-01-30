Business Reporter: Tapping into the unique characteristics of a diverse workforce
Why making your talent feel good about themselves is key to organisational resilienceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, cybersecurity company Kaspersky talks about why diversity and inclusion should be key elements of recruitment and corporate culture in order to make an organisation more resilient. In partnership with Longitude, a thought leadership agency that is part of the Financial Times Group, Kaspersky surveyed 750 leaders at enterprises around the world about their approach to cyber-security. Those working in the cybersecurity sector in the surveyed countries are overwhelmingly white and mostly male – 85 per cent and 66 per cent respectively. However, organisations that have diversity at the heart of their recruitment efforts and corporate culture have demonstrated that the different life experiences and strengths a diverse workforce has can make the organisation more resilient to cyber-attacks and unexpected events.
Despite the evidence that hiring from unexpected places can bring diverse viewpoints to the table and enhance a company’s resilience, according to the National Cyber Security Centre, a fifth of security professionals still feel that they can’t be themselves at work. Some of the attrition of talent is the result of women realising that their male colleagues can progress faster professionally than they can.
To read more about how diversity and inclusion can improve company performance and resilience, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Kaspersky
Kaspersky is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and operated by a holding company in the United Kingdom. It is a vendor of cybersecurity solutions for consumers, SMBs and enterprises.
https://www.kaspersky.com/
