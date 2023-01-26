Open Medical Partners with Tamer Group to Offer Digital Transformation Solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Medical is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Tamer Group to deliver Open Medical’s award-winning, market-leading digital transformation solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Through this partnership, we are proud to be supporting the Kingdom on the healthcare transformation journey towards Vision 2030.
Open Medical aims to support the forward-thinking visionaries of the KSA in their drive to redefine the quality and efficiency of healthcare. Throughout the entirety of the transformation journey, we collaborate with healthcare providers, payers, medical device and pharmaceutical organisations to create groundbreaking digital solutions. Open Medical’s best-in-breed platform, PathpointⓇ, provides tailored digital transformation solutions designed to enhance and streamline care across the healthcare ecosystem while reducing providers’ costs, and empower clinicians to deliver data-driven care for patients.
To facilitate value-based care, Open Medical's digital transformation solutions are fully interoperable and integrate seamlessly within healthcare ecosystems. The solutions encompass the entire patient experience and capture granular data throughout to boost efficiency, optimise resources utilisation, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, all whilst cutting providers' costs. As the solutions are cloud-based, cross-team and cross-site communication and visibility is enhanced. The solutions can be updated as necessary and can be scaled to support health clusters of any size. The digital solutions provide carbon-free alternatives, thereby encouraging sustainable healthcare delivery.
About Tamer Group
Tamer Group is an integrated healthcare and wellness Group in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North African region, offering a portfolio of products and services that contribute to personal wellness and public health. Today, the full extent of the company’s manufacturing and distribution services includes pharmaceuticals and vaccines, medical devices, nutrition and baby health, as well as a digital platform, e-commerce and logistics capabilities.
Tamer Group has over 4,000 employees and is owned by the third generation of the family, run with a board of diverse external members embracing full corporate governance and stewardship.
“We look forward to leveraging this partnership with Open Medical to facilitate the advancement of healthcare innovation for the benefit of the nation,” said Dr. Yasser Khattab, CEO of TAMER Healthcare.
“Developing new technology in tandem with a company that has successfully developed and deployed this type of innovation will help expedite the process in the Kingdom. The Group has been going through a digital transformation across different businesses that we operate in and our strategy for the future is in full alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”
About Open Medical
Open Medical is a team of clinically-led digital health pioneers. Founded by practising clinicians in the United Kingdom, Open Medical combines a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape with unrivalled technical expertise to produce true digital transformation solutions.
Our mission is to empower healthcare providers worldwide to deliver efficient and sustainable care, by forming strong, long-lasting relationships and creating safe and secure, trusted solutions that deliver value.
To date, we have successfully implemented Pathpoint in over 100 healthcare organisations across the UK and Ireland, with over 2,500,000 patient pathways processed.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Michael Shenouda, Commercial Director at Open Medical, said “This is a fantastic opportunity that will really expand our reach and help deliver our services to patient care providers internationally. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for healthcare, which shares our values in providing efficient, interconnected, and high-quality care for all. This collaboration with Tamer Group, a prestigious and internationally respected distribution partner, will allow us to support healthcare providers and payers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to manage their patient pathways and workflows through innovative solutions, using the latest technology in digital transformation. Our vision is to increase accessibility to evidence-based technology that has been demonstrated to improve patient care and outcomes. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to scale our offering into the Kingdom.”
Daria Markova
Open Medical aims to support the forward-thinking visionaries of the KSA in their drive to redefine the quality and efficiency of healthcare. Throughout the entirety of the transformation journey, we collaborate with healthcare providers, payers, medical device and pharmaceutical organisations to create groundbreaking digital solutions. Open Medical’s best-in-breed platform, PathpointⓇ, provides tailored digital transformation solutions designed to enhance and streamline care across the healthcare ecosystem while reducing providers’ costs, and empower clinicians to deliver data-driven care for patients.
To facilitate value-based care, Open Medical's digital transformation solutions are fully interoperable and integrate seamlessly within healthcare ecosystems. The solutions encompass the entire patient experience and capture granular data throughout to boost efficiency, optimise resources utilisation, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, all whilst cutting providers' costs. As the solutions are cloud-based, cross-team and cross-site communication and visibility is enhanced. The solutions can be updated as necessary and can be scaled to support health clusters of any size. The digital solutions provide carbon-free alternatives, thereby encouraging sustainable healthcare delivery.
About Tamer Group
Tamer Group is an integrated healthcare and wellness Group in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North African region, offering a portfolio of products and services that contribute to personal wellness and public health. Today, the full extent of the company’s manufacturing and distribution services includes pharmaceuticals and vaccines, medical devices, nutrition and baby health, as well as a digital platform, e-commerce and logistics capabilities.
Tamer Group has over 4,000 employees and is owned by the third generation of the family, run with a board of diverse external members embracing full corporate governance and stewardship.
“We look forward to leveraging this partnership with Open Medical to facilitate the advancement of healthcare innovation for the benefit of the nation,” said Dr. Yasser Khattab, CEO of TAMER Healthcare.
“Developing new technology in tandem with a company that has successfully developed and deployed this type of innovation will help expedite the process in the Kingdom. The Group has been going through a digital transformation across different businesses that we operate in and our strategy for the future is in full alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”
About Open Medical
Open Medical is a team of clinically-led digital health pioneers. Founded by practising clinicians in the United Kingdom, Open Medical combines a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape with unrivalled technical expertise to produce true digital transformation solutions.
Our mission is to empower healthcare providers worldwide to deliver efficient and sustainable care, by forming strong, long-lasting relationships and creating safe and secure, trusted solutions that deliver value.
To date, we have successfully implemented Pathpoint in over 100 healthcare organisations across the UK and Ireland, with over 2,500,000 patient pathways processed.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Michael Shenouda, Commercial Director at Open Medical, said “This is a fantastic opportunity that will really expand our reach and help deliver our services to patient care providers internationally. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for healthcare, which shares our values in providing efficient, interconnected, and high-quality care for all. This collaboration with Tamer Group, a prestigious and internationally respected distribution partner, will allow us to support healthcare providers and payers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to manage their patient pathways and workflows through innovative solutions, using the latest technology in digital transformation. Our vision is to increase accessibility to evidence-based technology that has been demonstrated to improve patient care and outcomes. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to scale our offering into the Kingdom.”
Daria Markova
Open Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn