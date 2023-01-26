Ruby Bradley Bridge move complete; work continues to open new lanes

“They’ve got several months of work left to do until we can utilize all four lanes,” said Dennis James, contract administrator for Rock Forge Bridge Company, which built the new span.



In September 2020, Gov. Jim Justice awarded Rock Forge a contract for $5.8 million to rebuild the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge. Built in 1932, the bridge carries US 33 across Spring Creek at the intersection of US 33 and US 119. It is one of the busiest intersections in Roane County.



Because of the almost constant traffic across the bridge, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and Rock Forge came up with an innovative plan to replace the bridge. Rock Forge first built a new bridge just upstream of the old span. When the new bridge was finished, traffic was shifted onto the new structure and the old bridge was torn down.



Using massive jacks that resemble long bolts, Rock Forge began sliding the new bridge onto the abutments of the old bridge on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Work was done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.