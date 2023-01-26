The "now fund" is developing a new technology to Disrupt the merchant cash advance and small business loan market

"now fund" is adding the option to pay the loan or receive a loan in crypto, which will be the future of small business loans.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "now fund" is a Manhattan-based company that helps businesses to find multiple loan options to get a business loan through their strong network. The company gets same-day funding approval.

"now fund" has developed a web-based, no insulation required platform that works on both desktop and on mobile, including iOS and android. It is bringing the option to pay or receive a loan in crypto, which is going to drive the future of small business loans.

The organization approves loans from $10,000 to $3M. By offering business loans on easy terms, "now fund" provides a great opportunity for individuals to start their businesses. Moreover, the existing businesses could also get the loans approved for further expansion and marketing purposes. For the last 12 years in the industry, "now fund" has helped thousands of business owners upgrade their level by getting instant approvals for loans.

"now fund" focuses on its USP of providing speedy services. Eli ofel, the founder and CEO of the company, claims that with "now fund", people could “get funded today, not tomorrow.” In some cases, the time of approval is less than three hours. He added, “We give loans to existing businesses with a minimum of 6 to 8 months of operation. We believe that businesses should never give up on their dreams just because of the lack of ample resources and funds.”

Eli ofel is also the founder of LEAA health, a medical house call startup and founder and CEO of the 02 market, a price comparison platform with over 1 billion products that helps people to save money when shopping online.

"now fund" serves to fill this gap by presenting multiple options for them to get a loan. The individuals are not only given the liberty to choose the best option but are also provided with proper guidance to plan the repayment as well.

"now fund" makes cash advances for businesses that have been running for over a year. With good credit history, it becomes easier for everyone to get approval for a loan.

Currently, the business is based in Manhattan but provides its services to every corner of the United States.

To get all the necessary information to get started with a business loan, visit: https://now.fund/