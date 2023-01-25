Join Lenny Kravitz in Conversation

25 Jan 2023

Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years, 1989-1993 Genesis is excited to announce an exclusive online book event hosted in collaboration with 92NY. Join Grammy Award-winning rock star Lenny Kravitz and photographer David Hindley as they discuss their new book,, with GQ's Mark Anthony Green.

Kravitz and Hindley will speak about Kravitz's rise to fame as he recorded and toured his first three albums, Let Love Rule, Mama Said, and Are You Gonna Go My Way. These defining years are documented in Hindley's photographs that capture Kravitz on and off stage, in the recording studio, and on the road. In their conversation with Green, Kravitz and Hindley will discuss the period - how Kravitz found his voice, wrote some of his most famous songs, and much more.

The online event takes place on Thursday 16th February at 6:00pm EST, and you can buy your ticket now. The conversation will remain available to watch online for two weeks after the event date.

Event-only tickets and event-plus-Collector book tickets are available from the 92NY website. A number of Deluxe copies are still available.

Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years reveals a panoramic visual landscape captured by photographer David Hindley who was given full access during the legendary tours, from 1989 through 1993. Their work together continues to this day.

In a deeply personal text, Lenny Kravitz speaks candidly about his inner world during his explosive rise to fame. This dialogue between Kravitz and David Hindley - photographer and friend - sees Kravitz open up about family, friendships, inspirations, encounters with Mick Jagger and Yoko Ono, songwriting and music.