AmeriCorps ranks Missouri 10th in the nation for formal volunteering in latest Volunteering and Civic Life in America research

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today that AmeriCorps determined more than 1.4 million Missourians formally volunteered through an organization from September 2020 to September 2021. These volunteer efforts made a $3.1 billion impact on the state, establishing Missouri as 10th in the nation for formal volunteerism.

“Our state ranking 10th in the nation for volunteerism is a wonderful testament to the caring and hardworking spirit of Missourians,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “When the going gets tough, the people of our state are never afraid to get to work, which we saw during the pandemic and beyond. As an AmeriCorps alum, I’m thrilled to see citizens recognized for helping Missourians prosper through service to their neighbors and communities.”

Additionally, more than 2.4 million residents informally helped their neighbors, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to research conducted by AmeriCorps and US Census Bureau.

“Missouri volunteers get things done,” said Brittany Stiffler Crabtree, Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission. “Volunteerism is a catalyst for community progress. It unites people around a common goal while simultaneously building relationships and job skills. We’re proud to see so many Missourians involved in their communities.”

The most recent Volunteering and Civic Life in America research found over half of Americans, or 124.7 million people, informally helped their neighbors at least once in the past year. Additionally, more than 23 percent of Americans, or 60.7 million people, formally volunteered with an organization, giving more than 4.1 billion hours of service with an estimated economic value of $122.9 billion.

AmeriCorps volunteers support American schools and shelters, hospitals and hotlines, food banks, and civic, nonprofit, tribal and faith-based organizations across the country. MCSC promotes and recognizes service volunteers and oversees AmeriCorps programs in Missouri.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

The Missouri Community Service Commission is strengthening Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. The Commission is part of the Business and Community Solutions Division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

To learn more about MCSC, visit showmeservice.org.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.

Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.