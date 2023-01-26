RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM Adds New Flyers for 2023
Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced the availability of 32 new Real Estate Flyer designs.
These new real estate flyer designs expand RealtyJuggler’s offering of simple fill-in-the blanks flyers that anyone can use. They include new designs for open houses, multiple listings, vendor, and door knocking flyers. RealtyJuggler's easy-to-use real estate flyers are one of the most popular features of the product. Extensive member feedback led to their creation and provides new ways to convey local market updates, loan figures, trusted vendor lists, and new buyer and seller client roadmaps. There are now a total of 132 unique Real Estate Flyer designs in RealtyJuggler which is the largest collection provided as part of a CRM in the industry.
The new designs include space for QR codes and can easily be converted to images within RealtyJuggler for SMS texting, email delivery, as well as for social media posts. "In today’s economic environment, a simple flyer solution is more important than ever." says Scott Schmitz, President and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc. "We are always seeking ways to streamline the interactions between Real Estate professionals and their clients. These new Flyer designs represent another step towards that ever-evolving goal."
As part of the roll-out of these new additions to RealtyJuggler's flyer library, complimentary real estate flyer training is also being offered. Contact RealtyJuggler now to schedule your training session. Real Estate Flyer training is complimentary and is part of the RealtyJuggler free trial and membership.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
