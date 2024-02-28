Wayne Birkey Gets Organized with RealtyJuggler CRM
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today - Wayne Birkey, a real estate agent with Cressy & Everett Real Estate in Granger Indiana relies on the RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) to stay organized in the fast-paced real estate market. RealtyJuggler enables Wayne to take comprehensive notes during client interactions and to also prepare for and schedule his next call. He makes extensive use of notes, calendar, tasks, as well as integrations with third party services.
With more than 40 years of experience as both a builder, agent, as well as a broker, Wayne uses his extensive knowledge of construction and real estate transactions to find the perfect home for each client. One his clients said the following: "Wayne was amazing to work with. As a first-time home buyer, the process of finding and purchasing a home can be very daunting and stressful, but Wayne made it manageable and even easy for me. He handled everything and did a lot behind the scenes to keep the purchase process moving that I didn't even have to worry about, leading us to close in only three weeks! He even provided instructions on the processes that I had to carry out myself to simplify them and these were extremely helpful! Throughout the entire process (searching for a home and purchasing), Wayne only had my best interests in mind and gave me his honest opinion on multiple occasions, so I didn't make the wrong decision. He is very trustworthy, and I absolutely recommend him."
Here are the steps Wayne takes when he follows-up with a client. First, he reviews his date and time stamped notes about prior conversations. He also looks at the tasks he has completed as well as his notes including a prepared agenda for the call he is about to make – he anticipates hard questions as well as lists things his client needs to be informed of. His notes also include what he needs from his client for the transaction to go smoothly from one stage to the next. He uses this same process whether he is meeting a client over the phone, or in person. His public client reviews are unanimous in their praise of his proactive approach to making sure that deals close with a minimum of delay. All details are known, all contingencies accounted for, which lowers stress for the client and reduces the chances that a deal gets delayed, or fails.
Many agents are great at talking with and converting new leads but struggle to maintain the relationships they have already made. Wayne spends a small portion of each day working through his task list, calling current leads as well as existing clients. He is also careful to update his notes in RealtyJuggler so that everything is in one place. That way, he can easily find any information he might need quickly and is also able to have all his notes at hand while he is talking on the phone. Wayne uses the touch tasks as well as task plans features in RealtyJuggler to schedule follow-up as well as detailed task checklists to assure that nothing is missed.
Wayne has gained a reputation as an honest broker, who's listens to his client's needs and helps them find perfect home in the right neighborhood. He must be doing something right, as his online review are stellar and many of his clients are repeat business, and referrals. One customer has this to say "I first met Wayne a couple years ago when he helped my son purchase his first home. He went above and beyond in helping him in every step of the process. I didn’t hesitate to call Wayne when I found a home I wanted to see, he was helpful every step of the way! I couldn’t be happier with service I received. Most of all it was so comforting to know I had an agent I could trust 100%! I would recommend Wayne Birkey to anyone in need of an agent. Wayne was always prepared for every step, he communicated everything I needed to know right away. The entire purchasing of my new home could not have went any better. Wayne was always right on time with everything I needed. Great communication in every way. It was a great experience & I couldn’t have done it without Wayne Birkey. He was knowledgeable about everything I needed to know. He always answered any question I had."
"I use a lot of different real estate tools, but RealtyJuggler is the core. I like how easy it is to link Dropbox folders of documents for each client to their contact and deal records so that even external information is available within RealtyJuggler" said Wayne – he continued "I also like to record client birthdays as well as their other special dates within RealtyJuggler as attention to life events helps maintain the close relationships I have with my clients." Wayne’s attention to detail is what separates him from other agents.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Visit:
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
Press@RealtyJuggler.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn