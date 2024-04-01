RealtyJuggler CRM Offers Spring Cleaning Training for Real Estate Agents
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced the availability of spring-cleaning training for real estate agents who need to neaten their contacts database. This training is focused upon merging duplicate records, archiving obsolete data, and creating a straightforward follow-up plan to maximize results. Agents can schedule spring-cleaning training today by calling (970) 672-3467. By the end of their personalized training, they will have a clean unified database for follow-up and relationship building.
"The most important asset an agent has are the relationships they have built up over a career in real estate. Keeping a good clean database is the best way to make the most of those relationships, particularly when business is slow." says Quin Leach of RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software. "Helping friends, past clients, and relatives buy or sell is quite a bit easier than convincing complete strangers to work with you."
Training for spring cleaning as well as other types of training such as onboarding, refresher, group, and topic-specific training is complimentary and is included as part of the RealtyJuggler 90-day free trial and membership.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn