RealtyJuggler Announces Major Upgrade to RealtyJuggler CRM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RealOrganized, Inc. announced a major performance upgrade to their flagship RealtyJuggler Real Estate Customer Relationship Manager (CRM). The upgrade completes the transition to a more modern server architecture which is 30% faster than the previous version. This upgrade is applied automatically, as RealtyJuggler is internet based.
Optimizations have been made for both low-bandwidth mobile connections as well as high-speed gigabit desktop devices. This twin focus allows RealtyJuggler to take advantage of the latest generation of mobile and desktop devices. A comparative analysis from Google PageSpeed shows that RealtyJuggler is two to three times faster than any of the other four leading real estate CRM's.
"When our members use RealtyJuggler, we want them to feel the same way about us as they feel about their favorite pair of shoes. A good real estate CRM should not stand out. Instead, it should be reliably there for you when you need it, without any drama." Said Scott Schmitz, President, and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc. the parent company of RealtyJuggler.
Scott went on to say: "In today's competitive real estate environment, follow-up is more important than ever. Even life-long friends and family will use another agent if you ignore them. Don't leave anything to chance. Stay in constant contact with past clients, your sphere of influence and relatives. That way, when they are ready to buy or sell, your name is on the tip of their tongue. Your real estate CRM can help you keep up."
About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealtyJuggler's mission is to create the easiest-to-use and most powerful real estate CRM software for real estate agents and other real estate professionals.
Visit:
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
Optimizations have been made for both low-bandwidth mobile connections as well as high-speed gigabit desktop devices. This twin focus allows RealtyJuggler to take advantage of the latest generation of mobile and desktop devices. A comparative analysis from Google PageSpeed shows that RealtyJuggler is two to three times faster than any of the other four leading real estate CRM's.
"When our members use RealtyJuggler, we want them to feel the same way about us as they feel about their favorite pair of shoes. A good real estate CRM should not stand out. Instead, it should be reliably there for you when you need it, without any drama." Said Scott Schmitz, President, and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc. the parent company of RealtyJuggler.
Scott went on to say: "In today's competitive real estate environment, follow-up is more important than ever. Even life-long friends and family will use another agent if you ignore them. Don't leave anything to chance. Stay in constant contact with past clients, your sphere of influence and relatives. That way, when they are ready to buy or sell, your name is on the tip of their tongue. Your real estate CRM can help you keep up."
About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealtyJuggler's mission is to create the easiest-to-use and most powerful real estate CRM software for real estate agents and other real estate professionals.
Visit:
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
Press@RealtyJuggler.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn