CoachCare Acquires NVOLVE

Digital health companies join forces to add remote monitoring of pain, spine, orthopedic patients.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has acquired Winston-Salem based RPM company NVOLVE, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2014, NVOLVE’s expertise in the pain, spine and orthopedic specialties adds providers serving patients across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee to CoachCare’s offerings.

“Healthcare providers increasingly look for patient monitoring solutions that provide care options for all types of their patients. CoachCare continues to add specialties to benefit more patients being treated for a number of conditions. NVOLVE has demonstrated a specialty in pain management and orthopedics,” said Andrew Zengilowski, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. “Their impressive team and client roster accelerates CoachCare’s expansion into the attractive pain management specialty. This transaction supports CoachCare’s objective to grow revenue rapidly both organically and with strategic acquisitions of exceptional businesses such as NVOLVE.”

“We are excited to join CoachCare and continually innovate the delivery of care,” said NVOLVE CEO, Thomas Frosheiser. “The combined business brings a compelling array of solutions, resources, devices and programs to our clients and their patients.”

“The combination of CoachCare and NVOLVE creates scale and synergies for CoachCare and provides additional capabilities for both current and future clients. As NVOLVE’s largest investor, we are excited about the future of the combined business,” said Tom Hearn, Partner at FCA Health Innovations.



About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete RPM support services. Its comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing and connected devices, is the closest your patients can get to an in-person visit, all from the safety and comfort of their homes. More than 150,000 patients in 3,000 locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution. Tour the platform or request more information.

About FCA Venture Partners

FCA Venture Partners is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare technology and technology-enabled healthcare services companies that improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. FCA manages over $100M and invests across the Series Seed to Series B stages. FCA brings portfolio companies valuable healthcare insights, connections, and board-level experience to accelerate growth and build disruptive and sustainable businesses. Based in Nashville, the epicenter of healthcare innovation, with a strategic network in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, NC, the FCA team has a decades-long track record including more than 60 investments in the rapidly changing healthcare industry.