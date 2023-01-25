Submit Release
Avoid pushing snow onto state highways

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways.

WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways. 

State statute 35-10-401 (b) stipulates whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum not more than one hundred dollars ($100.00), to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three (3) months. 

“It is important to remind the general public that piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only reduces line of sight visibility, but also creates other hazards such as drifting, and potential road obstructions,” says Laramie Area Maintenance Supervisor, Eric Anderson. 

District 1 Maintenance Engineer, Tim Morton, added, “large piles of snow adjacent to the roadway can melt and contribute to areas of unexpected slick spots, creating hazards on an otherwise dry roadway.” 

While finding appropriate solutions to snow removal can be a challenge, be sure to remove snow responsibly, not to cause hazards to the traveling public.

