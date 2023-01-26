Braces On Demand Announces New Chief Clinical Officer
Braces On Demand hires orthodontic industry heavyweight, Dr. Jep Paschal.
Every once in a while, a truly unique technology comes along that changes how I think about the delivery of orthodontic care to my patients. Braces On Demand is the next technology to do so.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces On Demand, a best-in-class online 3D printing platform for in-office production of orthodontic fixed appliances and creator of BLUEPRINT, a fully customized, patient-specific bracket system, has hired industry-leading innovator and educator Dr. James “Jep” Paschal, DMD, MS as Chief Clinical Officer to accelerate product development efforts.
— Dr. Paschal
“Braces On Demand is delighted to welcome Dr. Paschal to the team as our Chief Clinical Officer,” said Founder and CEO, Colin Corey. “As an early adopter of cutting-edge orthodontic products and a well-known educator, Dr. Paschal will be instrumental in bringing innovative products to the orthodontic market.”
Dr. Paschal lectures worldwide to doctors, staff, and residents on the most advanced orthodontic trends, techniques, and technologies that improve patient care. He is recognized as a leading expert on incorporating 3D printing into orthodontic practices and, in addition to his new role as CCO at Braces On Demand, Dr. Paschal maintains private practices in Madison and Greensboro, Georgia.
“Every once in a while, a truly unique technology comes along that changes how I think about the delivery of orthodontic care to my patients. Braces On Demand is the next technology to do so,” shared Dr. Paschal. “Braces On Demand’s printed appliances are revolutionizing my digital workflows and the scope of care with these systems.”
Braces On Demand was founded in 2019 and received FDA-approval the following year. Created with the purpose of developing a web application that would allow orthodontists to easily 3D print brackets and fixed appliances in their office, Braces On Demand recently introduced BLUEPRINT, a fully customized, 3D printed patient-specific bracket system with a digital workflow for precise placement and predictable results. Braces On Demand is revolutionizing the orthodontic industry and will be exhibiting this month at the American Association of Orthodontists Winter Conference in Las Vegas. To learn more, visit www.bracesondemand.com or call 516-447-8377.
