Updated: Eleven candidates apply for district court judgeship in Sixth Judicial District

Monday, December 5, 2022

The Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Dec. 20, 2022, at the La Plata County Courthouse to consider candidates for a vacancy on the Sixth Judicial District Court. Eleven candidates have applied for this vacancy. They are Anthony Baca of Dolores, Christian Champagne of Durango, Anthony Edwards of Silverton, Justin Fay of Pagosa Springs, Sarah Law of Durango, Matt Margeson of Dolores, Mary Pero of Durango, Douglas Reynolds of Durango, Barbara Stauch of Denver, Reid Stewart of Hesperus, and Todd Weaver of Pagosa Springs.

The rules of procedure for the Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. The application period has now passed and public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. Comments may be directed to any member of the Commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, Justice Melissa Hart, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, Colo. 80203 no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022.

The members of the nominating commission for the Sixth Judicial District are: Kathryn Steelman, Ingrid Alt, Barrie Hedges Newberger King, James Cross, and Paul DeBell of Durango; Albert Northrop of Pagosa Springs; and John Wright of Silverton.

Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members: