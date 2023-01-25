Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,091 in the last 365 days.

Updated: Eleven candidates apply for district court judgeship in Sixth Judicial District

Home Media Press Releases Release

Updated: Eleven candidates apply for district court judgeship in Sixth Judicial District

Monday, December 5, 2022

The Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Dec. 20, 2022, at the La Plata County Courthouse to consider candidates for a vacancy on the Sixth Judicial District Court. Eleven candidates have applied for this vacancy. They are Anthony Baca of Dolores, Christian Champagne of Durango, Anthony Edwards of Silverton, Justin Fay of Pagosa Springs, Sarah Law of Durango, Matt Margeson of Dolores, Mary Pero of Durango, Douglas Reynolds of Durango, Barbara Stauch of Denver, Reid Stewart of Hesperus, and Todd Weaver of Pagosa Springs.

The rules of procedure for the Sixth Judicial District Nominating Commission require that the names of all applicants be made public when the application period is closed. The application period has now passed and public comment on the qualifications of the applicants is invited. Comments may be directed to any member of the Commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, Justice Melissa Hart, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, Colo. 80203 no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022.

The members of the nominating commission for the Sixth Judicial District are: Kathryn Steelman, Ingrid Alt, Barrie Hedges Newberger King, James Cross, and Paul DeBell of Durango; Albert Northrop of Pagosa Springs; and John Wright of Silverton.

Editor’s Note:  Contact information for the nominating commission members:

You just read:

Updated: Eleven candidates apply for district court judgeship in Sixth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.