VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Unauthorized access - incident involving VSP trooper

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B5002281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Cpl. Steven Gelder

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West – New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Online

VIOLATIONS: Unauthorized access (13 VSA 4102)

ACCUSED: Paul Pennoyer

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an investigation that began in July 2022, the Vermont State Police on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police.

The incident came to light as a result of concerns raised by fellow troopers in July. A detective from outside the area was assigned as the lead investigator on the case.

According to the findings of the investigation, Pennoyer previously had received consent to perform a search of a suspect’s mobile phone as part of a criminal investigation, and during that search obtained login credentials for the individual’s Facebook account. Investigators learned that Pennoyer continued to use the Facebook login credentials without the consent of the individual, including on one occasion in July 2022 when Pennoyer accessed the account and read private messages as part of an attempt to locate the individual following a vehicle pursuit involving the suspect and members of the Barre City, Barre Town and Berlin police departments.

Per standard protocol, Pennoyer was placed on paid relief-from-duty status July 21. The Vermont State Police worked with Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver throughout the investigation.

Pennoyer has been a trooper since July 2018 and has worked at the Derby Barracks since his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in January 2019.

On Wednesday afternoon, troopers issued Pennoyer a citation via his attorney. Pennoyer is due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Pennoyer’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

