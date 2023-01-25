Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,025 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3000356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes                         

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rupert, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

 

VICTIM: Linda Eliason

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in this incident is identified as Linda Eliason, 76, of Rupert.

 

 

***Initial news release, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman found outside her home in Rupert on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. At about 6:21 a.m., the Vermont State Police was advised of a woman who had been located deceased in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road. Initial investigation indicates the victim, a 76-year-old woman, appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a fall. The death is not considered suspicious at this time and appears to be accidental. Her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available.

 

- 30 -

 

 

You just read:

Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Death investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.