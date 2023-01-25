Update No. 1: Shaftsbury Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3000356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rupert, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Linda Eliason

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rupert, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in this incident is identified as Linda Eliason, 76, of Rupert.

***Initial news release, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman found outside her home in Rupert on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. At about 6:21 a.m., the Vermont State Police was advised of a woman who had been located deceased in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road. Initial investigation indicates the victim, a 76-year-old woman, appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a fall. The death is not considered suspicious at this time and appears to be accidental. Her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no further information is available.

- 30 -