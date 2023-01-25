Jan. 25, 3023 - Lone Star College Receives $324,792 Workforce Training Grant

Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Lone Star College received a $324,792 Texas Talent Connection grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention. The grant benefits individuals participating in the Strategic Engagement for Student Career Planning project. The project will focus on first-generation students participating in career preparation training towards endorsing certificates which are industry specific occupations associated with several industries. At least 300 students will prepare for jobs in six industries of manufacturing, automotive, information technology, business, visual communications, and healthcare. Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast will provide workforce services for the project.

"As Texas continues to hit historic employment highs month after month, the need for innovative training programs to upskill Texas workers is increasingly important," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Lone Star College's project will help hundreds of Texans gain valuable middle skills and create value for the Gulf Coast community."

On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the Texas Talent Connection grant program. The Texas Workforce Commission is responsible for processes related to Texas Talent Connection grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. These funds are allocated yearly to each state’s Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services.

Lone Star College contact: Bill Van Rysdam, 832-813-6891, Bill.vanrysdam@lonestar.edu

###rdb