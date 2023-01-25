Laredo Sector Border Patrol discover migrants in sleeper area of tractor trailer

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint.

On Jan. 24, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the tractor. Border Patrol agents referred the driver to secondary, where they conducted further inspection of the tractor trailer. Border Patrol agents discovered 16 individuals hiding in the sleeper area of the tractor trailer.

After record checks were conducted it revealed the migrants were in the country illegally from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody and the case was referred for prosecution.

