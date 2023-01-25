Submit Release
El Paso CBP Officers Nab More Than 60 Fugitives in 2023 Including People Sought For Homicide and Sexual Offenses Against Children

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area border crossings have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants since the beginning of 2023.

“The vast majority of those who use our ports are law abiding individuals, however CBP officers are diligent in their efforts to make sure those who are being sought by law enforcement are stopped and held accountable,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual offence against a child out of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Jan. 10, CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta Port of Enty. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

On Jan. 21, CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for criminal sexual contact of a minor - child under 13, out of the Leah County Sheriff’s Office, Lovington, New Mexico.

The remaining 59 individuals arrested were being sought on a variety of charges to include cruelty towards a child, molestation of a minor, abuse of a child, and assault.

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

