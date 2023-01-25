“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico
Antonio Soave Interviewing Miguel Herrera in Mexico City for "The Soccer Academy" Television Show in Mexico City
"The Soccer Academy" Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico while it Plans for Hispanic-Latino Soccer Camps in Metro Kansas City Soon
It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people in Mexico and beyond. It is also a privilege to serve underprivileged children around the world.”OLATHE, KANSAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uplifting, inspirational, instructional, and cultural travel show for kids and families known as “The Soccer Academy” completed its filming of five (5) different episodes in the country of Mexico recently. Featured in those episodes are the pro soccer clubs “Pumas de la UNAM” and “Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara.” Some of the episodes include interviews with the former coach of the Mexican World Cup team, Miguel Herrera, affectionately known as “El Piojo.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmksbaFeB5k
The Soccer Academy’s tribute to Mexico was highlighted on a U.S. news program, “Main Street Living,” recently as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH88shkyx9A)
Given the importance and significance of Hispanic-Latino culture in the United States, “The Soccer Academy” staff is joining hands with the “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” this summer to bring a series of Mexican professional soccer clinics to the Kansas City area in June 2023. Those clinics will be free of charge to young soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15 on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The Hispanic-Latino soccer clinics in Kansas City will also feature coaches from the Leones Negros professional club in Mexico, along with Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende, the “Director de Filiales y Copa del club Universitario,” who is expected to attend in person. Furthermore, Luis Oscar Quiñones Robledo, the “Coordinador del CID Leones Negros Tecnológico,” will be on hand to teach the clinics in June in Kansas City as well.
An interview with Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwLNMe-bjeQ
“The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy.” As mentioned above, “The Soccer Academy” television show is an uplifting, encouraging, and inspirational travel and instructional program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches around the world. In the U.S., the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 30 cities (see www.latv.com).
“The Soccer Academy” is also broadcast every Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXL_kvklk8g
“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).
The host of “The Soccer Academy” television show and the Executive Director of “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” Antonio Soave, said: “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people in Mexico and beyond. It is also a privilege to serve underprivileged children in our communities at home and in other countries around the world. I certainly hope and pray that more people will join us to help spread our mission and message of peace through soccer around the world.”
“The Soccer Academy” has produced some of its other episodes in countries such as Spain, Italy, Syria, Jordan, Israel, and Morocco, too.
To broadcast episodes of “The Soccer Academy” television show on your platform and/or streaming service, please contact Mary Joyce at TVS at mary@tvsco.com.
Marrakech, Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM4xHWYpt_I
Safi, Morocco:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgHFhKhLRQw
YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos
TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalfoundationp/video/7104030941470870826?_t=8SmXWRRXlAw&_r=1
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer
Below is information in Spanish:
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer© and Leones Negros de Mexico
Clínicas de fútbol hispano/latino en Kansas City
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer visito en junio de 2021 el Centro de Iniciación Deportiva (CID) Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara, donde entrevisto al Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende, Director de Filiales y Copa del club universitario, así como a jugadores. Antonio J. Soave, Director y Presidente de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer conoció que en Leones Negros la formación de niñas, niños y adolescentes es más que fútbol, donde los valores sociales y personales que transmite el club estudiantil a sus jugadores desde los 6 años son indispensables para contribuir con la formación de personas y mejorar el tejido social.
Como resultado, Antonio J. Soave, Director y Presidente de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer invita a Gabriel Flores Allende y Luis Oscar Quiñones Robledo del club Leones Negros a participar en el campamento “Fútbol por la Paz Marruecos 2022” en la ciudad de Safi del 25 al 29 de julio de 2022. Durante los cuatro días de actividades, en sesión de entrenamiento matutito y vespertino los representantes mexicanos colaboraron con entusiasmo y alegría para trasmitir los valores de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer a niñas y niños del país africano.
Para Leones Negros es motivo de alegría colaborar con The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer para otras misiones, así como poner a disposición membresías para la apertura de Centros de Iniciación Deportiva (CID) en lugares (ciudades/países) donde el propósito es fomentar la práctica deportiva del fútbol con perspectiva humanitaria y social, sin fines de lucro. Así mismo, llevar a cabo actividades en conjunto con la Antonio Soave mediante actividades académicas y torneos deportivos de fútbol.
Por lo anterior, y con el propósito de acrecentar los lazos de cooperación entre The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer© and Leones Negros de México, la fundación propone llevar a cabo las Clínicas de fútbol hispano/latino en Kansas City.
www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org
The Soccer Academy - Pitaya Edition in Guadalajara, Mexico