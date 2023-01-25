“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico

Antonio Soave Filming "The Soccer Academy" Television Show in Mexico City

Antonio Soave Interviewing Miguel Herrera in Mexico City for "The Soccer Academy" Television Show in Mexico City

Antonio Soave Hosting "The Soccer Academy" at a Market in Guadalajara, Mexico

“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico while it Plans for Hispanic-Latino Soccer Camps in Metro Kansas City Soon

It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people in Mexico and beyond. It is also a privilege to serve underprivileged children around the world.”
— Antonio Soave
OLATHE, KANSAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uplifting, inspirational, instructional, and cultural travel show for kids and families known as “The Soccer Academy” completed its filming of five (5) different episodes in the country of Mexico recently. Featured in those episodes are the pro soccer clubs “Pumas de la UNAM” and “Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara.” Some of the episodes include interviews with the former coach of the Mexican World Cup team, Miguel Herrera, affectionately known as “El Piojo.”

Please see this link for more with Miguel Herrera:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmksbaFeB5k

The Soccer Academy’s tribute to Mexico was highlighted on a U.S. news program, “Main Street Living,” recently as well.

For a synopsis of the interview on “Main Street Living,” please click onto the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH88shkyx9A)

Given the importance and significance of Hispanic-Latino culture in the United States, “The Soccer Academy” staff is joining hands with the “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” this summer to bring a series of Mexican professional soccer clinics to the Kansas City area in June 2023. Those clinics will be free of charge to young soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15 on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The Hispanic-Latino soccer clinics in Kansas City will also feature coaches from the Leones Negros professional club in Mexico, along with Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende, the “Director de Filiales y Copa del club Universitario,” who is expected to attend in person. Furthermore, Luis Oscar Quiñones Robledo, the “Coordinador del CID Leones Negros Tecnológico,” will be on hand to teach the clinics in June in Kansas City as well.

An interview with Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwLNMe-bjeQ

“The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy.” As mentioned above, “The Soccer Academy” television show is an uplifting, encouraging, and inspirational travel and instructional program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches around the world. In the U.S., the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 30 cities (see www.latv.com).

“The Soccer Academy” is also broadcast every Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv).

Past episodes filmed in Mexico can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXL_kvklk8g

“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).

The host of “The Soccer Academy” television show and the Executive Director of “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” Antonio Soave, said: “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with so many wonderful people in Mexico and beyond. It is also a privilege to serve underprivileged children in our communities at home and in other countries around the world. I certainly hope and pray that more people will join us to help spread our mission and message of peace through soccer around the world.”

“The Soccer Academy” has produced some of its other episodes in countries such as Spain, Italy, Syria, Jordan, Israel, and Morocco, too.

To broadcast episodes of “The Soccer Academy” television show on your platform and/or streaming service, please contact Mary Joyce at TVS at mary@tvsco.com.

The most recent episodes of “The Soccer Academy” can be viewed via these YouTube links:

Marrakech, Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM4xHWYpt_I

Safi, Morocco:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgHFhKhLRQw

Interested entities are encouraged to follow the Global Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube via the following links:

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos

TikTok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalfoundationp/video/7104030941470870826?_t=8SmXWRRXlAw&_r=1

Twitter at: https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer

Below is information in Spanish:

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer© and Leones Negros de Mexico
Clínicas de fútbol hispano/latino en Kansas City

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer visito en junio de 2021 el Centro de Iniciación Deportiva (CID) Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara, donde entrevisto al Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende, Director de Filiales y Copa del club universitario, así como a jugadores. Antonio J. Soave, Director y Presidente de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer conoció que en Leones Negros la formación de niñas, niños y adolescentes es más que fútbol, donde los valores sociales y personales que transmite el club estudiantil a sus jugadores desde los 6 años son indispensables para contribuir con la formación de personas y mejorar el tejido social.

Como resultado, Antonio J. Soave, Director y Presidente de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer invita a Gabriel Flores Allende y Luis Oscar Quiñones Robledo del club Leones Negros a participar en el campamento “Fútbol por la Paz Marruecos 2022” en la ciudad de Safi del 25 al 29 de julio de 2022. Durante los cuatro días de actividades, en sesión de entrenamiento matutito y vespertino los representantes mexicanos colaboraron con entusiasmo y alegría para trasmitir los valores de The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer a niñas y niños del país africano.

Para Leones Negros es motivo de alegría colaborar con The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer para otras misiones, así como poner a disposición membresías para la apertura de Centros de Iniciación Deportiva (CID) en lugares (ciudades/países) donde el propósito es fomentar la práctica deportiva del fútbol con perspectiva humanitaria y social, sin fines de lucro. Así mismo, llevar a cabo actividades en conjunto con la Antonio Soave mediante actividades académicas y torneos deportivos de fútbol.

Por lo anterior, y con el propósito de acrecentar los lazos de cooperación entre The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer© and Leones Negros de México, la fundación propone llevar a cabo las Clínicas de fútbol hispano/latino en Kansas City.
www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

Antonio Soave
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
+1 818-324-0344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok

The Soccer Academy - Pitaya Edition in Guadalajara, Mexico

You just read:

“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antonio Soave
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
+1 818-324-0344
Company/Organization
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
11456 South Parish
Olathe, 66061
United States
+1 818-324-0344
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: ANTONIO SOAVE TEL: 818-324-0344 EMAIL: antonio@capistranoglobal.com www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org www.MoroccoSoccerPeace.com The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Announces Soccer Camps in Morocco in the Cities of Safi and Marrakech Kansas City, Houston, Safi (Asfi) and Marrakech, July 2, 2022: The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit entity based in Kansas City and Houston, officially announced its humanitarian soccer mission in the country of Morocco. The “peace-through-soccer” mission will take place in the cites of Safi (Asfi) and Marrakech. The camp in Marrakech will occur between July 18th to July 21st, while the camp in Safi is scheduled from July 25th to July 28th. These soccer camps in Morocco part of the “Moroccan Voices” initiative and they are rooted in U.S.-based sports diplomacy programs. This project, “Moroccan Voices,” is designed to help some of the most challenged and underprivileged youth soccer players in Morocco. The objective is for the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer to help deliver a high-level, professionally oriented soccer camp that is free of charge to the youth participants. In turn, the youth participants will learn valuable soccer skills along with peace-building mechanisms to avoid violence and to boost self-esteem. The Chairman and Executive Director of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, Antonio Soave, said, “This is one of the greatest opportunities to spread peace among people in the modern era. Soccer is a wonderful peace-building mechanism, and the people of Morocco have welcomed us wholeheartedly, enthusiastically, and with open arms. We look forward to assisting to grow both soccer and peace in Morocco. Ultimately, we plan to replicate this program in many other areas of the world.” The website for the Global Foundation can be found via this URL: www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org. The Foundation also has a Go Fund Me page for this specific project. It can be accessed via this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/underprivileged-and-malnourished-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer Some of the Global Foundation’s initiatives are televised throughout the United Sates and other parts of the world. The Foundation’s media production partner is “The Soccer Academy” television show. “The Soccer Academy” can be viewed on the entire LATV network platform, as well as on KMCI in metro Kansas City. See www.SoccerAcdemy.tv for more. Marketing partners, MGES of Kansas (www.mg-es.com) and BU Sunscreen of California (https://www.busunscreen.com), have officially joined the challenge to help the underprivileged and challenged youth populations. For more information on this global soccer initiative, interested parties are asked to visit www.MoroccoSoccerPeace.com and www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org. Promotional videos can be viewed via the following links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzMXHujr1WY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReHXNBa5N6A The Global Foundation can also be followed via its Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TheGlobalFound1, its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GFPeaceThroughSoccer and its YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmoEY0Zow9F4Tk9_5quHmw/videos

http://www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

More From This Author
“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Pays Tribute to the Country of Mexico
The Soccer Academy and The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Unite for a Great Cause: Serve the Underprivileged
“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Completes Filming of Episodes in Portugal: Aiming for Croatia and Argentina Next
View All Stories From This Author