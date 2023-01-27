Submit Release
VINDATA®, UPSTREAM INSPECTIONS ANNOUNCE DATA INTEGRATIONS

VIN History and Inspection Data Help Dealers Provide History and Condition Transparency

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VINData® and Upstream Inspections announced an integration relationship that provides dealers with a new standard in vehicle transparency. VINData’s flagship Vehicle Title and History Reports now contain Upstream Inspection information from inspections performed at dealerships and other locations.

VINData reports now contain a new “inspection information” tab with live inspection data such as frame damage, prior paint, reconditioning required, odor indicators, and tire condition along with current photos, AutoGrade and much more. In addition to Upstream Inspection detail, VINData reports contain title information, junk/salvage/insurance loss records, open lien/active theft/open recall records. The augmented history report helps dealers determine vehicle value and market the vehicle to consumers.

“VINData is committed to helping dealers be more transparent with consumers and other dealerships,” said Adam Siner, President, VINData. “Upstream Inspection’s high quality inspection information makes it easy for them to have in-depth condition information and delivers a more complete picture of a vehicle’s overall health.”

The two companies announced that Upstream Inspections will provide a VINData NMVTIS (National Motor Vehicle Title Information System) Report to customers as part of the Upstream inspection package. The VINData NMVTIS Plus Report will verify current and historical DMV title and title brands from 50 states, junk/salvage/insurance loss information, plus active thefts and open liens.

“Upstream Inspections is delighted to add VINData NMVTIS Plus Report to its inspection process,” said Sid Siddiqui, CEO, Upstream Inspections. “Adding these important data elements adds transparency and helps our customers. It’s the right product at the right time for us.”

About VINData®
VINData provides high quality, cost effective commercial and custom vehicle data solutions to help manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision-making, and extract value from vehicle data. VINData delivers information for new/used cars and trucks and specialty vehicles of all kinds.

About Upstream Inspections
Upstream Inspections utilizes proprietary technologies with over 100 years of combined automotive experience to provide a transparent and independent bridge between buyers and sellers. Our condition reports include detailed descriptions with pictures of existing cosmetic issues as well as identify prior major damage and repairs. We continue to enhance our technologies to give our clients the most detailed and accurate information and history.

Edith Hirtenstein
VIN Data Products, Inc
+1 312-371-9525
