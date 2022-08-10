Agero Adds VINData® Vehicle Information to Recall Solutions Product
VINData Will Help Agero Customers Better Identify Auto Recall CandidatesKEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VINData® announces that Agero, the leading provider of B2B driver assistance services in the U.S., has integrated VINData reports and API services into its OEM Recall Solutions product suite. Agero’s Recall Solutions help manufacturers manage their recall campaigns with a focus on a streamlined customer experience, omnichannel contact and recall completion.
Agero has now added VINData NMVTIS DMV title and other information to its recall eligibility monitoring capabilities, enabling auto manufacturers to exclude vehicles that might no longer be in operation. Agero customers will be able to see all DMV title brands and configure warning indicators for Junk, Scrap, Salvage, as an Insurance Total Loss and more – indicators that mean the vehicle may no longer be eligible for recall repair.
VINData’s API and custom configurable vehicle data services include active and issued recall data, unpaid liens, active and recovered law enforcement theft information, vehicle values from leading value guide providers Black Book®, J.D. Power and Manheim Market Report® (MMR), vehicle specifications and more.
“Recalls are never expected and are often challenging to manage. With Recall Solutions, we aim to make these campaigns less complex and more effective for greater completion rates. To do this, fast access to accurate, validated data is critical,” said Jason Peters, vice president, consumer affairs business, Agero.
“VINData has the right solution, with trusted data, to meet these needs. VINData lets us configure the data elements most important to our clients, allowing us to service our customers in an efficient manner. It’s a win-win for us. ”
“VINData's customizable data services and API are a great fit for Agero,” said Adam Siner, President, VINData. “We are proud to assist them in achieving their customer and business goals.”
To learn more about Agero's Recall Solution and their full suite of products to assist automotive brands, drivers and their vehicles, visit agero.com.
About VINData®
VINData provides robust and cost effective commercial and custom vehicle data solutions to help manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision-making, and extract value from vehicle data. Created by automotive industry veterans with more than 70 years of vehicle history and data experience, VINData delivers information for cars and trucks and specialty vehicles of all kinds.
About Agero
Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to rethink the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.
The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.
