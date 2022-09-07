VINData® Joins National Powersports Dealer Association Partner Program
VINData Provides Vehicle History Information to NPDA Motorcycle and Powersport Member Dealers
VINData enables our member dealers to uncover vehicles with problems like active theft, branded titles, open recalls and valuation data from trusted sources. Our dealers should run VINData reports.”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, VINData® announces that it has joined the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) as part of NPDA’s Partner program. VINData will now provide NPDA members with access to high quality, easy to access information through the VINData website. Dealers can sign up for VINData reports here and start to run reports through the VINData site.
The NPDA provides connectivity, education and advocacy to grow the Powersports industry and helps franchised and independent Powersports dealers do business more successfully. Its partners such as VINData are important to these efforts, providing varied support and expertise to the group’s cause.
VINData VIN check reports contain the type of data that motorcycle and Powersports dealers need when they consider vehicles for retail and trade-in, and as a sales tool when they retail vehicles. Like automotive dealers, Powersport dealers face hidden problems that a History Report can uncover, such as DMV title brands like Salvage and Not Actual Mileage sourced from National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) – the database DMVs use when they title vehicles. VINData History Reports also show Junk yard, Salvage Auction and Insurance Total Loss events.
In addition to that data, VINData History Reports show active theft status. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) statistics show that motorcycles were reported stolen at a 30% higher rate in 2020 than in 2019. VINData Reports provide issued recall data, unpaid liens, vehicle values from leading value guide provider J.D. Power, specifications from VIN decode and more.
“We are delighted to add VINData to the NPDA Partner Program,” said Darris Blackford, Organizational Director of the NPDA. “VINData enables our member dealers to uncover vehicles with problems like active theft, branded titles, open recalls and even valuation data from trusted sources. We encourage our dealers to run VINData reports for the used inventory they acquire from every channel.”
“We use VINData’s History Reports for nearly all of our used inventory and on trade-ins ,” said Erica Orange, Assistant Sales Manager, Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson. “VINData History Reports helps us avoid buying or taking motorcycles in on trade while highlighting those with no reported issues. The fact that VINData specializes in history reports for motorcycles and Powersport vehicles means they know our business. It’s great that they are partnering with NPDA to get the word out to other dealers that can benefit from their service.”
“NPDA is a trade organization that keeps the dealer truly front and center, providing easy access to important programs that help their members run their dealerships more efficiently,” said Adam Siner, president, VINData. “We look forward to continuing to forge a strong partnership with them.”
About VINData®
VINData provides robust and cost effective commercial and custom vehicle data solutions to help manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision-making, and extract value from vehicle data. Created by automotive industry veterans with more than 70 years of vehicle history and data experience, VINData delivers information for cars and trucks and specialty vehicles of all kinds.
About National Powersports Dealer Association
The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA), was founded in 2021 to help the franchised and independent Powersports dealer through special services, products, programs, education, and advocacy of dealer views and concerns to create a professional, successful, and profitable industry. The NPDA's purpose is to drive the Powersports industry forward. Dealers may join online
