Mary Elizabeth Marvin: A Master at Exploring the Connection Between Brain Chemistry and Emotionally-Moving Art
Marvin’s original artworks to be carried exclusively at Found & Design in Fairfield County
I believe it is through art that individuals can explore and express their own emotions, thoughts, and experiences, while also gaining insight into the perspectives of others.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Elizabeth Marvin, a contemporary abstract artist based in New Haven, has pioneered a new way to elicit a meditative, soothing emotion in art enthusiasts by combining calming colors and fluid line work. Art collectors can soon find her original works exclusively at Found & Design, a vintage boutique in New Cannan.
“I’m excited to collaborate with Found to display my original artworks alongside the beautifully curated design pieces, and offer commissioned custom art for collectors and interior design enthusiasts,” said artist Mary Elizabeth Marvin.
Marvin's paintings are known for their comforting light colors with dynamic brushstrokes, which give them a sense of energy and movement. Her use of soothing hues is a reflection of her belief that art and color can be a powerful tool in evoking emotion.
Marvin underwent life-saving brain surgery at a young age, which caused her to turn a life-altering moment into a catalyst for leaving her marketing career to pursue her passion for creating art.
Now, her work is sought-after by private and corporate collectors, shown in galleries and museums, featured in commercial, residential and hospitality designs, and has been seen in designer show homes, movies, and television shows. Her work can be seen in luxury retail stores including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Neiman Marcus.
Her background allows her to understand the complexities of human brain chemistry in relation to art. Soothing color palettes trigger an emotional response in viewers, activating the same chemical that registers desire, pleasure, and romantic love.
Marvin's work is a reflection on the intricacies of the human experience, and the ways in which we interact with the environment. Her paintings often depict landscapes, seascapes and botanicals, with a focus on whimsical, intuitive marks and passages of color that lyrically combine in her abstract narratives to poetically inspire the spirit.
"Art allows me to hit the refresh button in my mind, to clear out any clutter and distractions and focus on the present moment. It's a form of meditation for me, and through the process of creating, I am able to find a sense of clarity and understanding about myself and the world around me,” said Mary Elizabeth Marvin. “I hope my pieces encourage others to do the same, as I believe it is through art that individuals can explore and express their own emotions, thoughts, and experiences, while also gaining insight into the perspectives of others.”
Her most recent accomplishments include launching the Abstract Fabulous® print brand in 2021. In March, Marvin will be attending the Wintertide art residency at Millay Arts.
To view her original works, please visit https://maryelizabethmarvin.com and follow her social media platforms to stay updated on upcoming exhibitions and projects.
