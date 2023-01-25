BOXWOOD DIGITAL WELCOMES NEW SALES ACCOUNT MANAGER, EXPANDS ITS RANKS TO KEEP PACE WITH GROWTH

Boxwood adds second client liaison and sales strategist. The brand-new role is the latest development in the digital marketing agency’s continuing expansion.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxwood Digital Marketing is excited to announce the hiring of a new Sales Account Manager. The newly created role will help refine the eCommerce marketing company’s sales strategy and build relationships with clients, ensuring they receive Boxwood’s signature top-tier service.

Our new hire, experienced in the tech, marketing, and insurance sectors, is an integral asset to Boxwood's team. With four years of experience as a B2B retention marketer and sales analyst, not to mention previously working as a consultant, his dynamic skill set will help elevate the agency’s client relationships.

In September of this year, how-to and business news site The Manifest ranked the Colorado-based boutique agency at number 33 on its list of the Top 100 Search Marketing Agencies in Denver. The company’s growth required the addition of a new position, bolstering the tight-knit team and helping them better support their expanding client base with even greater digital marketing proficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Henry on board and for the opportunity to offer our clients even more dedicated support,” said Boxwood Digital Marketing CEO, Danielle Duran. “Henry has a long-standing reputation for providing excellent customer service and strategic solutions, which will prove invaluable in this role. We look forward to what he brings to the team!”

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.