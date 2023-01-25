Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of V Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 1200 block of V Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:35 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by the suspect vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a Toyota Venza, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.