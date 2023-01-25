Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center Partners with Event Staff and Volunteers for Training to Ensure Safe and Fun Super Bowl LVII

This week, the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC), in partnership with the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) is rolling out the Community Awareness Program (CAP), a critical public safety training program. Utilizing this program, the ACTIC will train over 16,000 statewide event staff, volunteers, and community stakeholders over the next several weeks on procedures for reporting suspicious activity.

"This is a team effort,” said Phoenix Police Detective Brad Calender. “We are bringing all collective stakeholders together to empower them to become Champions for Safety and ensure Super Bowl LVII is a safe and fun event for all."

"Given recent events and the new realities for major events and venues, it is imperative for public safety agencies to partner with our communities to enhance safety," said AZDPS Major Jennifer Borquez, Director of the ACTIC. "With over one million visitors expected later this month, these event volunteers and staff are the ambassadors for our great state. With this specialized CAP training, they will be empowered to know what to look for and where to report any suspicious activity."

Volunteers and staff are receiving this award-winning public safety training on how to recognize and report suspicious activity, including the Champions for Safety: Playmakers training video, narrated by Major Borquez and Michael Bidwill, owner of the Arizona Cardinals. The CAP will have a lasting impact as Arizona remains a key destination for some of the world's most prestigious events.

About the Community Awareness Program (CAP)

The ACTIC's CAP trains individuals on recognizing and reporting suspicious activity to help prevent terrorism, targeted violence, and other criminal activity. The program was developed by CELL in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force. CAP’s behavior-focused approach ensures the preservation of civil liberties protected by the U.S. Constitution. The CELL is a Denver-based nonprofit, nonpartisan center dedicated to preventing terrorism through education, empowerment, and engagement (thecell.org)