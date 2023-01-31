City of Carlsbad, California, Improves Field Crew Efficiencies with OpenGov Work Order Management Software
Field crew productivity in Carlsbad, CA, suffered with paper maps and manual data captures. That changed with OpenGov work order management software.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Carlsbad, CA, needed to improve field crew efficiencies, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.
Field crews in Carlsbad, located on the Pacific Coast between Los Angeles and San Diego, lacked data and digital maps due to the absence of a GIS integration with the City’s 18-year-old legacy software. In addition, the City needed to store paper maps, as-builts, user manuals and more digitally if leaders were to reach a goal of reducing paper by 90% over the next three years. OpenGov Cartegraph work order management software could tackle both the City’s needs with one solution.
Through the OpenGov and GIS integration, field crews will use digital maps to find assets and the location of their assigned tasks. Plus, they will be given the most efficient route to travel from task to task. While in the field, crews can use an app, rather than paper, to log completed work and notes and attach photos, thereby streamlining workflows. With accurate field data, staff can access user-friendly dashboards and maps to track and report on real-time repairs and preventative maintenance. By replacing paperwork with accurate digital data, leaders will be able make more sound decisions, potentially saving time and money.
The City of Carlsbad joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
