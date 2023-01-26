Daytona Health Announces Entry into Seed 1 Stage Financing and Expansion of Operations
Digital health and physician entrepreneur, Ravi Komatireddy successfully closed pre-seed round of funding and now heads for operational phaseSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daytona Health, a San Diego-based digital health and wellness company focused on improving health outcomes and behaviors through behavior science and data, is proud to announce the completion of their pre-seed funding round. This milestone represents a key step forward for Daytona Health in fulfilling the organization’s mission to create a new direct to consumer model of health that leverages human experts, AI, and data to take a precision behavior science approach designed to improve health outcomes and drive people toward healthier lifestyles. The company has now raised $1 million to date.
Following the demonstrated feasibility of their platform, Daytona Health successfully completed the Pre-Seed round, raising $500K and is now opening their Seed One round, which has already raised $500K of its $2 million goal. Funds from this round will be used to continue building the enterprise, including an emphasis on expanding operations and engineer capabilities, hiring talent, and launching marketing initiatives to further communicate the impact of the organization’s technology and approach.
Even in an age dominated by technology in every facet of our lives, 70% of health, performance, and longevity is primarily related to behavior and lifestyle. Choices we make in sleep, nutrition, exercise, mindset, stress and time management are far more impactful than medications alone in preventing and even reversing chronic diseases like high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.
Driving long-term and sustainable behavior change is challenging. The simple application of wearables, diagnostics, and education aren’t moving the needle by themselves. Daytona Health’s platform for healthspan - defined as the period of one’s life that one is healthy - was developed to empower people to live healthier, longer, and more productive lives through precision lifestyle coaching and primary care through the best use of combining humans and AI.
Founded by serial health entrepreneur Ravi Komatireddy MD, Daytona Health has attracted some of the best minds in the health industry to serve as advisors and senior leaders, including Kevin Heine, previously a Senior Health Coach at the Cleveland Clinic, who serves as Director of Coaching and Customer Success; and Dr. Sandra Sheinbaum, founder and CEO of the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy.
"We are solving the hardest problem of health care," said Komatireddy, Founder and CEO of Daytona Health. "We are laser-focused on what I call the Holy Grail of challenges, or the missing piece of digital health – turning all of the data at our fingertips today into tangible action and sustainable behavioral changes. It’s clear that we need a new approach. We are making a bold bet on a new health and wellness model that draws on a range of techniques to create an integrated consumer-facing health platform that combines both medical science and behavior science.”
The pre-seed round was led by Mazin Saad Al Nahedh, a veteran angel investor championing the start-up’s focus on producing innovative outcomes. As he said, “I believe in the potential of Daytona Health to do nothing less than revolutionize healthcare. I am excited about the team in place and the opportunities ahead to close long-standing gaps in the digital health space and help patients to make lifestyle changes that can dramatically reduce cardiometabolic disease while improving their performance and longevity.”
Daytona advisor, digital health expert, and Preventive Cardiologist Paddy Barrett, MD added, “We’re living in a crisis of preventable chronic conditions that are crippling our health, productivity, lifespan. Although we’ve made significant strides in digital health technology and pharmaceuticals, we have to create systems that promote synergies between technology, pharmaceuticals and lifestyle change, if we want a better future. I’m excited to help the Daytona journey’s to realize this potential.”
About Daytona Health
Daytona Health, a consumer digital health startup, is building the definitive platform to drive HealthSpan. Daytona is focused on helping people live healthier, longer, and more productive lives through precision lifestyle coaching and subscription-based services. Daytona leverages the expertise of an artisanal team of Artificial Intelligence experts, medical science, behavior science, and proprietary techniques to understand the goals, personality, and motivations of individuals and craft a tailored coaching plan that's delivered virtually. This personalized approach helps turn data into action, upgrade lifestyle, and achieve measurable health outcomes. Learn more at Daytona Health.
