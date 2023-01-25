Try Hard Fitness Opens New Staten Island Location
Multi-certified instructor Rachel Norman brings her top-tier cardio kickboxing and fitness center back to Midland BeachSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Try Hard Fitness, a top-tier cardio kickboxing and fitness center in Staten Island, N.Y., has relocated to a new and larger location.
Temporarily shuttered in response to mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic era, Try Hard Fitness remained afloat through the efforts of Rachel Norman, founder, CEO and lead instructor of the center.
Norman is an approved partner with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and a multi-certified fitness instructor and weight-loss specialist with over 15 years of experience in personal and group training.
During the pandemic, the seasoned trainer worked to keep her loyal following of clients in shape by holding outdoor exercise and fitness sessions, while honoring health-safety protocols.
She has since closed her brick and mortar gym in the Island neighborhood of New Dorp and, in late 2022, relocated her enterprise to nearby 600 Midland Ave., in Midland Beach. The new site is just steps from the location where, years earlier, Norman had first introduced Try Hard Fitness to the public.
Encompassing over 2,500 square feet in addition to an exterior workout area, the fitness center’s new location is conveniently larger than its 2,000-square-foot predecessor.
Try Hard Fitness center provides an array of training options and programs under expert supervision, such as body sculpting, spin classes, boot camp-style workouts, and yoga, to mention just a few. Instruction is personalized to fit all levels, abilities, ages, and individual circumstances, such as beginners, athletes, non-athletes, seniors, and those with physical or neurological disabilities. The center provides services for every walk of life, no matter how big or small one’s challenges may be.
Rachel Norman’s Try Hard Fitness may be contacted via email (tryhardfitnessnyc@gmail.com), or by phone/text (646-284-1353), and visited online at https://www.tryhardfitnessnyc.com/.
