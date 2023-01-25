Commonwealth Commercial Partners Announces New Shareholders

CCP Logo

Commonwealth Commercial Partners is pleased to announce new shareholders in the firm

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., is pleased to announce the following new shareholders in the firm:

Will Bradford, Senior VP, Asset Management

Ben Bruni, Senior VP, Sales & Leasing

Tucker Dowdy, Senior VP, Sales & Leasing

Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging

Thomas Hatcher, Managing Director of Asset Management

Scott Holman, Managing Director of Florida and Georgia

Hunter Huber, Managing Director of Property Management

“These individuals clearly exhibit our core values as well as strong leadership qualities,” shared Ken Strickler, President. “I am excited to have each of them as a partner moving forward and to learn from them through our future phases of growth.”

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property Management, Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting. To learn more, visit commonwealthcommercial.com