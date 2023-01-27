Tulalip Tribes of Washington Increases Efficiency with OpenGov Asset Management Software

The Tulalip Tribes of WA traded paper, spreadsheets, and word of mouth for innovative asset management software. See why OpenGov is the partner of choice.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tulalip Tribes of Washington’s Public Works Department relied mainly on manual processes and word-of-mouth to manage assets and work orders. That is until the Tribes increased efficiency by partnering with OpenGov , the leader in municipal asset management software.The Tulalip Tribes’ reservation is located in the mid-Puget Sound area of Washington and encompasses 22,000 acres. More than two years ago, the Tribes shut down Public Works for several months, only to return to some failing infrastructure. It was then that leaders decided they wanted to invest in an asset and work management solution to become more efficient. Crews and staff had been using paper and spreadsheets, as well as word of mouth, to manage assets. By choosing with OpenGov Cartegraph Enterprise Asset Management , they can be more proactive by scheduling preventative maintenance to increase asset life expectancy and ensure repairs and replacements are done before assets fail.With OpenGov, staff can begin by inventorying all assets, including location and condition. The job will be made easier with field crews’ ability to perform inspections, log asset information, and attach photos using a mobile device in the field. Developed with Public Works departments in mind, Enterprise Asset Management also gives supervisors the ability to assign and schedule tasks—from patching potholes to flushing hydrants—within the online portal. Best of all, armed with data on labor, equipment, material, and needed repairs, department leaders will be better able to justify budget and staff increases.The Tulalip Tribes of Washington joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.