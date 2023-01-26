Balfour Capital Group Initiating Additional Coverage Adding The China Technology Sector, Starting With Alibaba
LUXEMBOURG, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Greenwood, Chief Investment Officer, and Steve Alain Lawrence, Co Manager of Balfour Capital Group, predict upside with limited downside risk for the China Technology sector as Beijing is rapidly reopening its economy and borders. This has raised hopes that it’s battered economy could follow a similar pace of recovery.
Balfour Capital Group is not alone in their thought process; a number of Global Banks have turned increasingly bullish on the world’s second-largest economy and its stock market.
The sectors Balfour Capital Group is most excited about for investors is Technology. Many analyst calls have predicted optimism in the sector, with share price gains reflecting renewed interest. China Tech is back, according to Dan Greenwood and Steve Lawrence.
The Hang Seng Index (which comprises the 30 largest tech companies listed in Hong Kong) is up 7.35% so far in 2023. Energy will be a focal point over the course of the next few months, a pent-up demand driven from Chine could easily push the WTI price to over $100 per barrel.
Balfour Capital Group have a strong conviction with Alibaba and see a price target between $130 to $145. While easing regulations in China, the stock is currently trading at attractive and reasonable valuations, Alibaba posseses the innate ability to generate strong cash flows, along with consistent stocks buy backs.
There are multiple forces driving the price higher, one being Ryan Cohen - the Billionaire Activist investor - who has acquired a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollarss. In addition, the easing regulatory environment and cloud re-acceleration, make the risk reward proposition very attractive at these current levels. Balfour Capital Group have been building positions in Alibaba for all its Funds: Alpha Centauri, Orion and our Discretionary Trading Programs.
Balfour Capital Group see value in China and have been long in the last few months because they see value on a very selective basis. The bottom-line is that China Tech is back.
Melissa Clarke
