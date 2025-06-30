Balfour Capital Group Logo

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to spotlight the continued global recognition of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, who has become one of the most cited investment leaders in the international financial media. His recent appearances in Reuters, AsianInvestor, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FinanceAsia, and Macao News demonstrate Balfour’s strategic positioning at the nexus of market insight, geopolitical foresight, and capital deployment.In a widely circulated Reuters feature on Taiwan-related geopolitical risk, Lawrence warned, “In a Taiwan conflict scenario, there is no place to hide for investors,” calling for recalibrated exposure to Asia supply chains and defensive hedging strategies【source: Reuters, May 2025】.Most recently, AsianInvestor profiled Lawrence’s macro perspective on the US-China tariff rollback and its implications for Asian capital flows. He emphasized that institutional investors are “reallocating toward tariff-resilient sectors” and that China’s capital-intensive technology upgrade presents real opportunity — particularly in AI, rare earths, and vertically integrated EV supply chains【source: AsianInvestor, May 2025 – Tariff Rollback Report】.This follows Lawrence’s earlier AsianInvestor analysis of China’s industrial strategy, where he highlighted Alibaba’s $52B investment in AI/cloud infrastructure, SMIC’s expansion despite U.S. sanctions, and Ganfeng Lithium’s vertical integration as examples of China’s domestic resilience. “The time to act is now,” Lawrence stated, urging institutional allocators to seek early-stage asymmetry in Asia’s industrial pivot.Balfour Capital Group currently oversees over $500 million in derivatives strategies through its proprietary funds — the Discretionary Trading Program (DTP) and the Solaris Algorithmic Crypto/ETF Income and Growth Fund. These strategies reflect Lawrence’s commitment to deploying world-class research and institutional transparency across global macro, digital assets, and ETF-linked income portfolios.In FinanceAsia, Lawrence positioned Hong Kong’s ECM rebound as a contrarian opportunity: “Institutions are treating geopolitical tension as background noise and leaning into sector-specific tailwinds,” he said, with over $30 billion raised YTD through IPO and block trades.Additionally, his commentary on rare earth supply chains and technological bifurcation has gained prominence. “China’s control over rare earths and the US dominance in semiconductors has created a bifurcated tech ecosystem,” Lawrence told AsianInvestor, while advocating for ASEAN-anchored supply chains and resilient asset allocations.As Balfour builds cross-border partnerships, its global distribution platform continues to expand across Asia, MENA, Europe, and Australia. This allows the firm to serve a growing base of institutional and high-net-worth clients seeking high-conviction strategies anchored in macro insight and structural growth.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm managing over $500 million in assets, with an additional $500 million in derivatives exposure through systematic and discretionary programs. With offices and affiliates across major financial hubs, Balfour delivers strategic advisory, algorithmic trading, and private market solutions via its global distribution network.

