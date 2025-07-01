Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Gerald Kotollaku as Investment Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to welcome Gerald Kotollaku to its global advisory platform. With a strong record in financial analysis, risk management, and multi-asset trading , Gerald brings an adaptive, data-driven approach to portfolio construction and client advisory services—reinforcing Balfour’s commitment to agile, regulation-aware investment leadership.Gerald Kotollaku is a finance professional with diverse experience across private trading, institutional risk consulting, and cross-border market analysis. A graduate of the University of Economics and Management in Turin, he holds a degree in Economics and Statistics and has built his career at the intersection of investment modeling, regulatory strategy, and dynamic asset allocation.He began his financial career with a competitive internship at Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s largest banking institution, supporting the advisory team in structuring tailored investment solutions for institutional and private clients. He went on to join Deloitte as a Financial Analyst in the firm’s risk consulting division, where he focused on regulatory frameworks such as Basel III and Solvency II, capital stress testing, and integrated financial modeling—bringing cross-functional insight to regulatory compliance and client reporting mandates.Concurrently, Gerald has actively developed his own multi-asset portfolio as a private trader since 2019, leveraging a blend of technical and fundamental analysis across equities, commodities, FX, and cryptocurrencies. His analytical toolkit includes Python, R, Stata, and proprietary trading platforms, which he uses to craft tactical investment strategies that respond to real-time macroeconomic trends and volatility signals.“Gerald’s combination of institutional risk insight and hands-on multi-asset trading experience brings a unique dual lens to client advisory,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “His grasp of regulatory frameworks and ability to translate complex data into actionable strategies are exactly the qualities we look for as we expand our global advisory capabilities.”In addition to his financial credentials, Gerald has also advised projects in the construction and infrastructure sectors as an operational consultant, providing resource optimization and strategic planning to SMEs in the region. Fluent in English, Italian, and Albanian, Gerald operates seamlessly across European markets and cultural contexts.His appointment reflects Balfour’s continued expansion in technical advisory and international investment strategy, and underscores its commitment to integrating data analytics, compliance depth, and entrepreneurial thinking across its advisory platforms.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment boutique and multi-asset advisory firm serving institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW investors. The firm specializes in structured finance, private equity, global macro strategies, and client-driven portfolio solutions across developed and emerging markets. With a presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Balfour is committed to delivering investment excellence through innovation, discipline, and people-first partnerships.

