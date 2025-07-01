Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Salvatore Napolitano: Senior Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for.” — Robert Kiyosaki (Author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad")

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group, a leading global boutique investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Salvatore Napolitano as Senior Advisor. With over two decades of experience at the intersection of private equity, special situations, and turnaround management, Mr. Napolitano’s appointment underscores Balfour’s continued commitment to high-impact, alternative investment strategies across European and global markets.Salvatore Napolitano is a seasoned investment executive, international legal practitioner, and founder of DGN Law International. He brings an exceptional track record in structuring and managing investments across a broad range of sectors—from digital payments and logistics to pharmaceuticals, real estate, and professional football. His dual background in legal and financial strategy positions him uniquely to navigate complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and recovery-oriented mandates.As Principal at DGN Law International, Mr. Napolitano has originated and managed direct investments in firms including CUG Sas (a digital payments and loyalty company based in Milan), SoSFly S.p.A. (mobility and logistics), and Rosso Puro (premium hospitality, with locations in Milan and Ibiza). He has also held board-level roles at ZetaSkye S.p.A., Lavoro e Sicurezza, and served in governance capacities with Italian football clubs Matera Calcio and Potenza Calcio—where he advised on corporate realignment and capital infusion.Earlier in his career, Mr. Napolitano served as Vice President at a London-based investment firm, where he led distressed investment analysis, portfolio restructuring, and turnaround execution. In this role, he oversaw debt workouts and strategic repositioning for assets across industrial, real estate, and infrastructure verticals. He previously held legal advisory roles involving top-tier entities such as Telecom Italia and E-Distribuzione S.p.A., and advised on construction finance and M&A in the Southern European market.Mr. Napolitano holds a Master’s in Business Administration (110/110) from the University of Naples and an Executive MBA from London Business School. He is a fluent speaker of Italian and English and is qualified as an international legal practitioner. His unique blend of legal acumen, investment discipline, and entrepreneurial execution aligns closely with Balfour’s high-conviction, solution-oriented investment philosophy.“Salvatore’s breadth of experience across distressed capital, legal structuring, and strategic governance makes him a valuable addition to our platform,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “His ability to assess complexity and deliver transformative outcomes will support our ambitions in credit, special situations, and growth-stage partnerships across Europe and beyond.”In his role as Senior Advisor, Mr. Napolitano will support BCG’s alternative investment initiatives, including sourcing, structuring, and governance of complex asset positions. He will also play a key role in expanding BCG’s capabilities in special situations and high-value European private markets.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment boutique and alternative asset manager specializing in multi-asset portfolios, private equity, structured finance, and global macro strategies. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, BCG provides bespoke financial solutions to institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW individuals. Guided by a people-first philosophy and deep market insight, the firm is committed to delivering performance with purpose across asset classes and geographies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.