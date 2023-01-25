Montrose County, Colorado, Gains Intuitive Asset and Work Order Management Software
Melrose County, CO, leaders had a goal: replace a database with intuitive asset and work order management software. See how OpenGov helped them succeed.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a more intuitive asset and work management solution, officials in Montrose County, CO, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in enterprise asset management software.
Montrose County is located along the Utah border in an area known as the Western Slope, west of the Continental Divide and at the base of the Rocky Mountains. County leaders had a goal of replacing an outdated database with an intuitive, turn-key asset and work order management software for roads and bridges. Once staff who oversee roads and bridges saw OpenGov Cartegraph Enterprise Asset Management’s capabilities, including Scenario Builder, they decided unanimously to move ahead with the partnership.
Transportation assets, like roads and bridges, are among the County’s most expensive assets. With OpenGov, County officials will have a window into how tax dollars are spent by tracking asset conditions and maintenance expenses. This data will help prioritize maintenance projects, helping extend the life of roads and bridges as well as improving citizens’ safety. In addition to the transportation assets, the County will also be managing cattle guards in the system, a key asset type for the County, to make sure they are being properly maintained.
What’s more, by using Scenario Builder, leaders can predict costs to plan more strategically for the future. Finally, field crews conducting inspections or maintenance will enjoy a web-based system whereby they can update assets’ condition in real-time using mobile devices.
Montrose County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
