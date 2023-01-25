TRAVEL + LEISURE GO SUPPORTS TRAVELING FAMILIES FOR JIM THORPE GOLF INVITATIONAL HOSTED BY UNITED GOLFERS ASSOCIATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- United Golfers Association (UGA) is pleased to announce
that Travel + Leisure GO, the eponymous subscription travel club of the iconic magazine, has
joined the ranks of sponsors of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament presented by Coca Cola (JTI), February 17th-19th,
at the renowned Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
Named after PGA Champion Jim Thorpe, one of the first Black professional golfers in the
country, the three-day tournament brings together over 160 Tour Professionals, Collegiate
Players, and Elite Junior Golfers along with their families, to compete at ChampionsGate. The
2023 event will be the most impactful golf event of the year for Elite Minority Golfers as young
as age 8 to players well into their 40s.
Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GO
is the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers, savvy travelers and now,
attendees of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament. Membership, available in monthly and
annual options, unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, with preferred
pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members also have access to a personal
concierge service to assist with booking and reservations, as well as a complimentary
magazine subscription.
“It's an honor for Travel + Leisure GO to partner with UGA and Jim Thorpe to support this
premier tournament in our hometown,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel
+ Leisure GO. “Like everyone at UGA, we want to help increase access to the sport of golf to
underserved communities and are proud to help make it easier for players and families to
travel through their Travel + Leisure GO membership.”
Jim Thorpe, the Tournament Host, is known for his commitment to developing young golfers,
exposing them to the industry of golf, and increasing diversity in all aspects of the sport.
“We are beyond excited to bring on Travel + Leisure GO as our travel partner for the 2023 Jim
Thorpe Invitational. Our Parents, Coaches, and Tour Players will all benefit from this platform
that will provide them with discounted pricing for accommodations across the world. As they
travel to compete” said Tarek “Ty” DeLavallade, Executive Director, United Golfers Association.
“UGA has a 97-year history of providing talented minority golfers the opportunity to make an
impact in the sport they love. We are honored to have this new relationship with Travel +
Leisure GO.”
United Golfers Association is one of the leading organizations working to increase diversity in
golf. Originating in 1925, UGA was the catalyst for Thorpe and other Black golfers to host a
series of amateur & professional golf tournaments for Black people during racial segregation in
the United States through the 70s.
For more information about the 2nd Annual Jim Thorpe Invitational, please visit
www.jimthorpeinvitational.com.
About United Golfers Association
The mission of the UGA is to foster an inclusive culture for Black golfers and contribute to the
evolution of the sport by offering resources to golf professionals, tour players, golf enthusiasts, and
youth in golf. United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501(c)3 organization that is
committed to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of African American
youth to the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with the
resources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals in
the industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically and
professionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world.
www.unitedgolfersassociation.org
Contact:
Vanessa Redman
Communications
Jim Thorpe Invitational
321.525.1050
jti@jimthorpe.golf
About TRAVEL & LEISURE GO:
Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO
distinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers.
Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred
pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. To
access the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options.
Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.
Contact:
Melissa Landy
Travel + Leisure Co.
media@travelandleisure.com
Tarek DeLavallade
that Travel + Leisure GO, the eponymous subscription travel club of the iconic magazine, has
joined the ranks of sponsors of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament presented by Coca Cola (JTI), February 17th-19th,
at the renowned Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
Named after PGA Champion Jim Thorpe, one of the first Black professional golfers in the
country, the three-day tournament brings together over 160 Tour Professionals, Collegiate
Players, and Elite Junior Golfers along with their families, to compete at ChampionsGate. The
2023 event will be the most impactful golf event of the year for Elite Minority Golfers as young
as age 8 to players well into their 40s.
Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GO
is the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers, savvy travelers and now,
attendees of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament. Membership, available in monthly and
annual options, unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, with preferred
pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members also have access to a personal
concierge service to assist with booking and reservations, as well as a complimentary
magazine subscription.
“It's an honor for Travel + Leisure GO to partner with UGA and Jim Thorpe to support this
premier tournament in our hometown,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel
+ Leisure GO. “Like everyone at UGA, we want to help increase access to the sport of golf to
underserved communities and are proud to help make it easier for players and families to
travel through their Travel + Leisure GO membership.”
Jim Thorpe, the Tournament Host, is known for his commitment to developing young golfers,
exposing them to the industry of golf, and increasing diversity in all aspects of the sport.
“We are beyond excited to bring on Travel + Leisure GO as our travel partner for the 2023 Jim
Thorpe Invitational. Our Parents, Coaches, and Tour Players will all benefit from this platform
that will provide them with discounted pricing for accommodations across the world. As they
travel to compete” said Tarek “Ty” DeLavallade, Executive Director, United Golfers Association.
“UGA has a 97-year history of providing talented minority golfers the opportunity to make an
impact in the sport they love. We are honored to have this new relationship with Travel +
Leisure GO.”
United Golfers Association is one of the leading organizations working to increase diversity in
golf. Originating in 1925, UGA was the catalyst for Thorpe and other Black golfers to host a
series of amateur & professional golf tournaments for Black people during racial segregation in
the United States through the 70s.
For more information about the 2nd Annual Jim Thorpe Invitational, please visit
www.jimthorpeinvitational.com.
About United Golfers Association
The mission of the UGA is to foster an inclusive culture for Black golfers and contribute to the
evolution of the sport by offering resources to golf professionals, tour players, golf enthusiasts, and
youth in golf. United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501(c)3 organization that is
committed to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of African American
youth to the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with the
resources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals in
the industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically and
professionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world.
www.unitedgolfersassociation.org
Contact:
Vanessa Redman
Communications
Jim Thorpe Invitational
321.525.1050
jti@jimthorpe.golf
About TRAVEL & LEISURE GO:
Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO
distinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers.
Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred
pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. To
access the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options.
Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.
Contact:
Melissa Landy
Travel + Leisure Co.
media@travelandleisure.com
Tarek DeLavallade
United Golfers Association
+1 4076255144
email us here
Jim Thorpe Invitational presented by Coca Cola