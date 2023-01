TRAVEL + LEISURE GO SUPPORTS TRAVELING FAMILIES FOR JIM THORPE GOLF INVITATIONAL HOSTED BY UNITED GOLFERS ASSOCIATION

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Golfers Association (UGA) is pleased to announcethat Travel + Leisure GO, the eponymous subscription travel club of the iconic magazine, hasjoined the ranks of sponsors of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament presented by Coca Cola (JTI), February 17th-19th,at the renowned Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.Named after PGA Champion Jim Thorpe, one of the first Black professional golfers in thecountry, the three-day tournament brings together over 160 Tour Professionals, CollegiatePlayers, and Elite Junior Golfers along with their families, to compete at ChampionsGate. The2023 event will be the most impactful golf event of the year for Elite Minority Golfers as youngas age 8 to players well into their 40s.Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GOis the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers, savvy travelers and now,attendees of the Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament. Membership, available in monthly andannual options, unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, with preferredpricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members also have access to a personalconcierge service to assist with booking and reservations, as well as a complimentarymagazine subscription.“It's an honor for Travel + Leisure GO to partner with UGA and Jim Thorpe to support thispremier tournament in our hometown,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel+ Leisure GO. “Like everyone at UGA, we want to help increase access to the sport of golf tounderserved communities and are proud to help make it easier for players and families totravel through their Travel + Leisure GO membership.”Jim Thorpe, the Tournament Host, is known for his commitment to developing young golfers,exposing them to the industry of golf, and increasing diversity in all aspects of the sport.“We are beyond excited to bring on Travel + Leisure GO as our travel partner for the 2023 JimThorpe Invitational. Our Parents, Coaches, and Tour Players will all benefit from this platformthat will provide them with discounted pricing for accommodations across the world. As theytravel to compete” said Tarek “Ty” DeLavallade, Executive Director, United Golfers Association.“UGA has a 97-year history of providing talented minority golfers the opportunity to make animpact in the sport they love. We are honored to have this new relationship with Travel +Leisure GO.”United Golfers Association is one of the leading organizations working to increase diversity ingolf. Originating in 1925, UGA was the catalyst for Thorpe and other Black golfers to host aseries of amateur & professional golf tournaments for Black people during racial segregation inthe United States through the 70s.For more information about the 2nd Annual Jim Thorpe Invitational, please visitAbout United Golfers AssociationThe mission of the UGA is to foster an inclusive culture for Black golfers and contribute to theevolution of the sport by offering resources to golf professionals, tour players, golf enthusiasts, andyouth in golf. United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501(c)3 organization that iscommitted to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of African Americanyouth to the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with theresources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals inthe industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically andprofessionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world.Contact:Vanessa RedmanCommunicationsJim Thorpe Invitational321.525.1050jti@jimthorpe.golfAbout TRAVEL & LEISURE GO:Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GOdistinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers.Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferredpricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. Toaccess the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options.Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.Contact:Melissa LandyTravel + Leisure Co.media@travelandleisure.com

Jim Thorpe Invitational presented by Coca Cola