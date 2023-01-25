Romacorp, Inc. Promotes Chef Bob Gallagher to Chief Culinary Officer

Bob Gallagher, Chief Culinary Officer Tony Roma's Logo Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo

ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM, announced the promotion of Chef Bob Gallagher, SVP of Culinary to Chief Culinary Officer. Chef Bob has been with the Company for 17 years and oversees all aspects of the culinary process.

Chef Bob has had an illustrious culinary career. He has over 30 years of menu development experience in various cuisines including traditional American, Mexican, and Italian flavors. Chef Bob has worked with various multi-unit chain restaurants in the United States where he held key corporate positions in purchasing, training, and menu innovation.

At Romacorp, Inc., Chef Bob oversees all culinary operations including recipe/menu ideation, equipment selection, kitchen/bar design, and manages strategic relations with supply chain manufacturers and suppliers.

“Chef Bob’s international culinary experience is second to none in our industry,” said Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting). “He has been the culinary mastermind behind the multiple concepts we have launched through the years and has a keen understanding of what our guests want and enjoy the most. His can-do attitude makes him a pleasure to work with and we are very lucky to have him on the team.”

“I’m inspired every day to delight our customers with the quality ingredients and concepts that have made Tony Roma’s so great for over 50 years,” commented Chef Bob. “I am honored to take on this new role during a time of such growth and innovation for Romacorp, Inc.”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.