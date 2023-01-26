NITA Surpasses 2022 Expectations in all Business Categories
NITA has continued to exceed all expectations. In 2022, NITA has provided more online training to investigators & security personnel than any other provider.
2023 will be a banner year with our rollout of FL Security D & CA Guard Card online training. NITA will provide content options to include mandatory, elective, & continuing education training.””LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITA, the largest online training school for investigators and security professionals has continued to exceed all expectations. In 2022 alone, NITA has provided more online training to investigators and security personnel than any other like provider.
— Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President
Highlights from 2022 include:
• Adding over 265+ hours of online training
• Launching the ONLY online security training curriculum for the Cannabis Industry
• State-approved pre-licensing training in Illinois and Minnesota
• Doubling the state exam preparation course offerings
• Hosting the largest industry-related job board
• Highest student approval ratings
“Our mission has always been to provide a high-quality curriculum to Investigators and Security Professionals. Over the years, and particularly last year, we have emphasized the importance of online training for those looking to begin or expand their careers in these industries,” said Sandra von Eschenbach, Executive Vice President of NITA. “Our staff and faculty are dedicated to providing online training that will result in highly qualified professionals that can reach the full potential of their careers.”
Upcoming 2023 Highlights include:
• Florida Security ‘D’ online training
• California ‘Guard Card’ online training
• NITA Ambassador Program initiative
• More online training content derived from student feedback
• Enhanced & improved website UI
“2023 will prove to be a banner year with our rollout of Florida Security D and California Guard Card online training. NITA will access more than 400,000 private security professionals with a suite of content options to include mandatory, elective, and continuing education training.”
von Eschenbach continued, “Our student and graduate lists continue to expand, and we are determined to provide not only new course content but also additional state pre and pre-license classes to be sure that, no matter the state, a student has the necessary resources to launch their new careers.”
Visit investigativeacademy.com for more information.
About NITA
NITA is a national provider of state- and board-approved online state prep exams, pre-licensing, continuing education, and professional development courses for both private investigators and private security professionals. Drawing on more than 150 years of combined investigative and business experience, the NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to build a successful career.
Sandra von Eschenbach
NITA, Inc
+1 800-730-6482
