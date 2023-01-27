PMP Michelle Bartonico’s Stakeholder Engagement Essentials is now available for readers

Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know guides project managers to engage stakeholders for project success Michelle Bartonico, author of Stakeholder Engagement Essentials

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Bartonico’s Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is now available for readers. Michelle, a certified Project Management Professional has poured more than a decade’s experience of working with stakeholders into her new book. The book entails practical strategies and tips for readers wanting to learn the ropes of stakeholder engagement.

Stakeholder engagement is all about engaging and involving stakeholders in a project rather than managing them. An approach of building interpersonal relationships and being empathetic toward stakeholders can turn them into assets. “You may think a single project lives on an island, but each project - and its people - represent the company. Every company has a brand and that brand is the sum of its parts. So, whether your project is small or large in scale, you should bring a human-centric mindset and endeavor to deliver value to stakeholders and to your organization. This is a contribution we can all make to the working world - not only for our own project success but for the long-term health of the organization and its people,” says Michelle.

The book starts with an introduction to stakeholder engagement and explains the principles and theories of the field. Next, it explains the process of identifying stakeholders by creating stakeholder registers and using stakeholder maps for analysis and mapping. After mapping, it shows how to create a stakeholder engagement plan and monitor it to achieve project success.

Kalpesh Ashar, author of Project Management Essentials and Agile Essentials reviewed the book and found it a valuable resource. After reading the book, he said that “Stakeholder Management is one of the key areas for any project. It can very easily be the most critical aspect in deciding the fate of a project. This book explores this area in great detail to give enough justice to it. A must-read for a project manager who wishes to increase the chances of project success.”

The book is a true self-learning guide as it is filled with realistic case studies, discussion questions to brainstorm, quizzes that reinforce learning, and downloadable templates of stakeholder registers and engagement plans. The templates can be accessed from Vibrant Publishers’ website.

This book can be used by new project managers to learn how to engage stakeholders and also by experienced project managers to update their knowledge of the field and incorporate the tried-and-tested techniques in their projects.

Stakeholder Engagement Essentials You Always Wanted To Know can be bought from Vibrant Publishers’ website, Amazon and distributors like Ingram.

About the Author

Michelle Bartonico is an experienced, solution-driven marketer and project manager with more than a decade of experience in higher education and marketing agencies serving clients in a breadth of industry verticals from healthcare to manufacturing. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), PROSCI certified change practitioner, Six Sigma Yellow Belt, and has completed the Google Project Management Career Certificate program. Michelle also earned a Search Engine Optimization specialization from UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

