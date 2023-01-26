Blackhawk Floors' Wood Floor Installation Services Include Moisture Testing

An industry leader in hardwood flooring in Phoenix tests moisture as well during wood floor installation process.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackhawk Floors, Inc., a company that has completed more than 2,700 hardwood flooring projects, announced today that its installation services include moisture testing.

“We believe in going the extra mile to ensure that our customers are not only satisfied, but truly have the best and most complete service possible,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

Regarding the moisture testing, Elquest revealed that his company will do a variety of moisture tests on the individual’s home wood floor before the installation and finishing.

“We will do moisture testing on our first visit to your home and continue to monitor through the project’s end,” Elquest stressed before adding, “The initial moisture testing is for the environment. This will tell us about the relative humidity percentage and the temperature. These two numbers give us a baseline on the home and tell us what Equilibrium Moisture Content percentage your wood floor should be or when your wood is in its ‘Happy Place’.”

Elquest went on to note that Blackhawk Floors, which also offers offering hardwood refinishing services, will continue to monitor your home’s environment throughout the installation project to ensure your home is ready for its new wood floors, including acclimation.

Blackhawk Floors is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest pointed out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about-us/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States