Wolf & Heron Relocates Headquarters to Metro Atlanta and Delivers First Presentation of 2023 at the CDC
Wolf & Heron founders Kara Davidson and Stephanie Judd engage with workshop participants at past event.
The leadership development firm partners with top Atlanta-based non-profit to provide leadership training for public health department staff across the country
We work with some very impactful businesses across North America and Europe, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of Atlanta’s diverse, international business community.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf & Heron, a leadership development firm that leverages expertise in social psychology, influence, and facilitation, has announced the relocation of its headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia. Founder Stephanie Judd was also tapped to speak at a Leadership Lab sponsored by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE). The in-person event was designed for the public health staff members throughout the United States and hosted on January 4 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
— Stephanie Judd, founder and partner at Wolf & Heron
CSTE selected Wolf & Heron to help health department staff explore tools of coaching that can be used as effective leadership skills as well. The presentation focused on the key skill of making people feel seen, heard, and understood. Judd discussed the impact this skill can have on conversations (and relationships), common mistakes people make, and what to do instead. Participants attended the training to prepare for a practicum that brings together students at the Harvard School of Public Health with staff from health departments around the country.
This collaboration between Wolf & Heron and CSTE aligns with the firm’s strategic move to relocate to one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S. The consultancy has worked with a diverse portfolio of clients from Fortune 100 companies to non-profits and large educational institutions. Originally headquartered in Buena Vista, Colorado, Wolf & Heron will continue to serve clients across the globe while fostering new partnerships with businesses from Atlanta’s key industries.
“When we think about how we want to shape our brand and expand our services over the next five years, Atlanta is just a natural fit,” says Stephanie Judd, founder at Wolf & Heron. “We work with some very impactful businesses across North America and Europe, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of Atlanta’s diverse, international business community.”
Founders Stephanie Judd and Kara Davidson launched the firm in 2017 and rapidly scaled while attracting high-value clients in product management, sales, and marketing roles. The partners have over 40 years of combined experience developing and delivering corporate training programs and executive coaching. Wolf & Heron also offers public events that empower professionals to leverage the power of story to perfect their presence, build trust, and inspire others.
“We’re excited about this move and hope it will forge new relationships and opportunities to share our unique approach to leadership development,” says Kara Davidson, founder at Wolf & Heron. “One of the coolest factors about us is that we have an incredible ability to adapt and customize programs to meet our clients’ needs.”
ABOUT WOLF & HERON
Wolf & Heron is a leadership development firm that empowers high-potential people and executives to engage and inspire others with storytelling. The consultancy has worked with clients across many industries and profiles, including Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, educational institutions, and lobbyist groups. Founded by Kara Davidson and Stephanie Judd, Wolf & Heron delivers experiences and solutions to develop inspirational leaders. The company offers customized, people-focused programs, such as corporate training, public workshops, and executive coaching. To learn more, visit https://www.wolfandheron.com/.
Nicole Blake-Baxter
The Blake Agency
+1 678-957-7675
email us here