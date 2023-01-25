Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 26, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Champaign
|Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Forest Hills Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Winton Woods City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
