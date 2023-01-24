TAJIKISTAN, January 24 - On January 24, an extended meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan was held in the building of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Head of the Government of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The leadership and members of the Government of the country, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and its structural units, heads of central state bodies, agencies under the President and the Government, republican enterprises and institutions, heads of regions and cities and districts, heads of higher education institutions, centers for the implementation of state investment projects, state and joint-stock banks, official newspapers and magazines and other responsible persons participated in the meeting.

The results of the economic and social development of the country in 2022 were discussed in detail and the main tasks for 2023 were determined at the extended meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The report of the Prime Minister of the country Qohir Rasulzoda on the results of economic and social development in 2022 was first heard at the meeting of the Government.

As it was emphasized, 2022 was considered a successful year for the people of Tajikistan, despite the problems of today's world and their negative impact on the economy of our country, significant progress was made in the political, social and economic life of the country.

During this period, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution declaring 2025 as the "International Year of Glacier Preservation" and March 21 as "World Glaciers Day", which is the fifth globally recognized initiative of the Leader of the Nation, Distinguished President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, considered to be one of the most important historical events on the issues of water and climate on a global scale that is a source of pride for every resident of the country.

According to the Prime Minister of the country, during the reporting period, the gross domestic product equaled 115.7 billion somoni, and the rate of growth was ensured.

In the reporting year, 487 new industrial enterprises were put into operation in the country, and the development of the production of industrial products was ensured.

In 2022, compared to 2021, 1.9 times more foreign direct investment entered the country.

The implementation of 17 investment projects in the total amount of 11 billion somoni in the field of transport as well as ongoing projects worth 17 billion somoni in the sphere of energy made it possible to ensure the development of the sectors.

In 2022, the total volume of trade turnover was 47.6 billion somoni, which is 11.2% more than in 2021. The measures taken by the Government of the country made it possible to increase the turnover of foreign trade by 15% compared to 2021 in the reporting period.

The reports on the results of the activity in 2022 were heard from the Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Tax Committee, Head of the Customs Service, Director of the Social Insurance and Pension Agency, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan, Director of the State Financial Control and Anti-Corruption Agency, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, chairmen of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, National Bank of Tajikistan and State Savings Bank of Tajikistan "Amonatbank", Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Education and Science, Head of the Communications Service, the heads of other government ministries and agencies, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe and governors of regions of the country.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the heads of regions and cities and districts of the country to expand the preparation process for the 35th anniversary of state independence, implement the indicators of the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, develop and implement the action plan related to the implementation of the "Years of Industrial Development 2022 - 2026", respond timely to people's complaints and requests, support business sector, strengthen cooperation with the private sector, ensure sustainable economic and social development, increase the volume of production of industrial and agricultural products, augment the volume of their export, enhance the activities of educational, health and cultural institutions.

At the end of the extended meeting of the Government, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions regarding the results of the economic and social development of the country in 2022 and the tasks for 2023, particularly concerning the results of the activities of all sectors of the national economy, to the members of the Government, the Executive Office of the President, heads of ministries and agencies, regions, cities and districts and other state bodies to eliminate existing shortcomings, implement the indicators of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, develop and implement a plan of activities to ensure the progress and development of industries and regions of the country, find ways to prevent and reduce the impact of negative external factors, maintain stable macroeconomic indicators, attract capital, increase the production capacity, especially for self-sufficiency with food products.

In conclusion, the President delivered a speech in the presence of the participants of the meeting. Honorable Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the members of the Government, heads of other state structures and bodies, heads of regions and cities and districts have a personal responsibility to eliminate the shortcomings and deficiencies mentioned in today's meeting and the assigned tasks by using the available opportunities and resources.

The Head of State reminded that each of us should be patriots and never forget that a warm feeling of patriotism and a high national sense is the main factor and the most important way of development of the state and society.