Luxury lifestyle brand Pacific Green to Host Welcome to Market Party

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury lifestyle brand Pacific Green invites Las Vegas Market attendees to join them at their “Welcome to Market Party”, on Sunday, January 29th from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in their showroom at World Market Center, Bldg A, Space A200.Pacific Green’s marketing and events team shared they are planning for a thrilling atmosphere and pulling out all the stops to create a fun celebration to kick off the new year and to welcome buyers to the opening day of market.Adding to the party’s fun champagne & chocolate theme includes bringing in a special live musical performance from the Las Vegas Jazz Trio and it’s members James Apollo, Michael Hoffman, and Eric Runquist - who will play festive big band and jazz hits throughout the evening. The Las Vegas Jazz Trio’s performance starts at 4:00 pm in space A200 and will be accompanied by delicious catered desserts and exquisite champagne.Eric Dickstein, CEO of Pacific Green shared “Our team is thrilled to host our first welcome party event. We invite everyone to discover our exotic collection and listen to live jazz while sipping on champagne. Our team will also be walking buyers through our newest introductions of wild seating and lounging concepts.”Dickstein went on to explain, "Las Vegas Market is always the perfect opportunity to show off our entirely innovative approach to hand-crafted, exotic, sustainable furniture that fits as naturally in a lakeside cabin or mountain lodge as a beachside villa or tropical resort. You really have to see it and sit in it to believe it!” The debut of the new collection coincides with this first phase of their showroom remodel now open daily and including over 3,000 square feet located at space A200.Pacific Green’s new introductions include unique upholstery options and designs that are sure to wow buyers. Pacific Green takes pride in being the point of difference in the industry where furniture meets fashion. Supple leathers and specialty hides - often only seen on apparel and accessories from the premier fashion houses - are frequently sourced in order to create one-of-a-kind furniture experiences for those clients in search of something truly special and incredibly comfortable. In addition to simply manufacturing something that is fashionable, Pacific Green is also known worldwide as the pioneer of the use of palmwood for furniture in order to prevent the deforestation of rainforests. Millions have been invested in R&D to develop the technology that can help save these forests.About Pacific GreenPacific Green has manufactured and designed inspirational sustainable furniture for more than 40 years. An exotic luxury collection for residences and resorts alike, their designs are timeless and each frame is carefully handcrafted from superior natural materials with comfort and sustainability in mind. Following a series of research breakthroughs, Pacific Green developed the Palmwoodmaterial forged from reclaimed plantation coconut palms -- exclusively used in all its furniture and a viable substitute to replace rainforest timber in furniture design - which could eliminate mass deforestation. A benchmark for modern manufacturing and social responsibility, Pacific Green operates the world's first factory dedicated to the coconut palm and certified by Rainforest Relief.Pacific Green luxury designs can be found in all regions of the globe from deserts to mountains, ranch homes to tropical villas, and in the world's largest cities to its most remote archipelagos. Their collections include seating, lounging, dining, bar, occasional, and accent furniture for those who wander, explore, and would travel to the ends of the earth for something truly special. Save the Forests. Use Palmwood. www.pacificgreen.net About Las Vegas MarketLas Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The next Las Vegas Market runs January 29 – February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas. Registration for the winter 2023 Las Vegas Market is open now at LasVegasMarket.com.

