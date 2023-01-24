MDC Owl Prowl set for Feb. 10 at Walter Woods Conservation Area

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their hunting of mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans, these night-time birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about owl species found in Missouri and have an opportunity to hear them at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) “Owl Prowl” program Feb. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at MDC’s Walter Woods Conservation Area on the edge of Joplin in Newton County. The Walter Woods Area is located at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive. This program is for all ages, People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189482

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will talk about the species of owls found in Missouri and will also have tips about how to identify their calls. That information will come in handy later in the program when she will lead participants on a short hike on the trails at Walter Woods where, with a little luck, owls will be heard. This is the time of year several species of owls are very vocal because of courtship and mating activities.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin are holding both virtual and in-person programs. The Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at this facility and elsewhere in the Joplin area by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.