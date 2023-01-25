Drone Legends Unveils STEM Offering in Early Childhood Learning at FETC
Following the strong success of STEM Fundamentals drone curriculum for middle schoolers, Drone Legends now brings the magic of drones to youngest learners
Our turnkey approach to STEM learning includes both drone technology and curriculum and is being used worldwide to help students get in touch with their inner legend through the magic of drones.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Legends, a global leader in edutainment experiences, is excited to announce that they will be unveiling a new drone program for teaching drones to early childhood learners during PitchFest at the Future of Education in Technology Conference (FETC) in New Orleans on January 25, 2023.
— Scott Buell, Founder and CEO
FETC Pitchfest is an opportunity for EdTech start-ups seeking brand exposure, market growth, and strategic partnerships to showcase their innovative products and services.
Drone Legends has been selected to present during the Early Childhood Learning track and will be debuting its new grades K-3 curriculum, Little Legends. This interactive program uses real-world drone scenarios to challenge students’ critical thinking and problem-solving abilities as they explore the world with the magical drone Gimbal. Students will be engaged and motivated as they build strong character and apply their knowledge in exciting STEM-focused adventures.
"We are so honored to be presenting at PitchFest this year and sharing our vision for the future of drone education, especially for our youngest learners," said Drone Legends Founder and CEO, Scott Buell. "Our turnkey approach to STEM learning includes both drone technology and curriculum and is being used worldwide to help students get in touch with their inner legend through the magic of drones."
FETC is being held January 23-26 at the New Orleans Convention Center. Drone Legends will be presenting during PitchFest on January 25 at 11:00 AM CST.
To learn more about Drone Legends, Little Legends, or any of their other STEM offerings, please visit the website at www.dronelegends.com.
About Drone Legends
Drone Legends is a global leader in edutainment experiences, focusing on the magic of drones to unlock the legend that lives inside every child. Our unique approach to drones in schools is delivered through cutting-edge curriculum design. Our standards-aligned curriculum materials support classroom instruction, afterschool programs, and seasonal enrichments. Kids learn how to connect STEM concepts to everyday life and engage in transformative, hands-on learning experiences.
