Strategic Development Group Helps Clients Reduce Expenses Through Lean Six Sigma

William Chesnutt, Founder & CEO of Strategic Development Group

Training and implementation of Lean Six Sigma has helped companies including Amazon, Boeing, Ford, and Samsung reduce expenses, and improve bottom line.

Lean Six Sigma is an effective tool for businesses...We’re seeing extraordinary success from the clients we train to implement this strategy in their organization.” — WIlliam Chesnutt, Founder & CEO

MENIFEE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Development Group (SDG), an executive training organization based in Southern California, is getting a lot of attention from companies seeking to implement Lean Six Sigma as a strategy to improve efficiencies and increase profit margins. Lean Six Sigma methodology combines two powerful process improvement frameworks: Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma.

Launched in the late 1990’s, the Six Sigma process has been integrated into business operations by many Fortune 500 organizations, providing billions of dollars in cost savings, including General Electric who gained $2.5 billion corporate benefits in its first four years of implementation.

“Lean Six Sigma is an effective tool for businesses looking to improve performance, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction,” says WIlliam Chesnutt, Founder & CEO of Strategic Development Group, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. “We’re seeing extraordinary success from the clients we train to implement this strategy in their organization.”

The Lean Six Sigma corporate training program provides a process known as DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) which helps in identifying areas where leadership development is needed and implementing solutions to address those needs.

Companies often face a wide range of operational and process-related challenges that can negatively impact their performance and profitability. These challenges can include:

• Inefficient business processes

• High costs

• Low productivity

• Poor quality

• Inadequate customer service

These issues can be difficult to address without a structured and data-driven approach, which is where Lean Six Sigma plays an important role.

This team-focused, managerial approach is used to identify the root cause of cost issues and to implement effective solutions. By identifying and removing sources of waste, such as unnecessary steps or excess inventory, a business can reduce its costs associated with rework, scrap, and warranty claims and increase efficiency.

Becoming Lean Six Sigma certified is a valuable asset for any employee, but it is especially important for managers and leaders. The certification provides individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to improve processes and drive performance improvements within their organization. By having a team of certified Lean Six Sigma professionals, a company’s business processes are being managed and improved in the most efficient and effective way.

Information about Strategic Development Group’s Lean Six Sigma Training Program is available on their website at StrategicDevelopmentGrp.com.