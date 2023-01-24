Derby Barracks/ Burglary Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000417
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ian Alford
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 0833 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans VT
VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Amber Cote
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/24/23, at approximatley 0833 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a female who had entered an apartment without permission in the Village of Orleans. Troopers' investigation determined Cote had been issued a notice against trespass for this residence on 1/23/23. Troopers also learned Cote had entered this residence without permission from the tenant and when Cote left, she had taken property that did not belong to her. Cote was later located at another residence in the town of Barton.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881