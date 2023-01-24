Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Burglary Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23A5000417

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ian Alford 

 

STATION: Derby 

 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 0833 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans VT 

 

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Trespass 

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Amber Cote 

 

AGE: 32 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless 

 

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

On 1/24/23, at approximatley 0833 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a female who had entered an apartment without permission in the Village of Orleans.  Troopers' investigation determined Cote had been issued a notice against trespass for this residence on 1/23/23. Troopers also learned Cote had entered this residence without permission from the tenant and when Cote left, she had taken property that did not belong to her. Cote was later located at another residence in the town of Barton.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 1230 hours 

 

COURT: Orleans 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility 

 

BAIL: $1,500.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

