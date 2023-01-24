Derby Barracks/ Burglary Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5000417

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ian Alford

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 0833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South St, Orleans VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Amber Cote

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/24/23, at approximatley 0833 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a female who had entered an apartment without permission in the Village of Orleans. Troopers' investigation determined Cote had been issued a notice against trespass for this residence on 1/23/23. Troopers also learned Cote had entered this residence without permission from the tenant and when Cote left, she had taken property that did not belong to her. Cote was later located at another residence in the town of Barton.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED